Rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 30,700 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in July. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Big Wood River July 4-8 1,190 Gavers Lagoon July 4-8 1,425 Little Wood River July 4-8 425 Penny Lake July 4-8 400 Lake Cleveland July 4-8 5,000 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 4-8 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 4-8 225 Little Trinity Lake July 4-8 700 Big Trinity Lake July 4-8 2,000 Big Smoky Creek July 4-8 1,500 South Fork Boise River July 4-8 475 Little Smoky Creek July 4-8 950 Featherville Dredge Pond July 4-8 1,000 Crystal Springs Lake July 4-8 600 Niagara Springs July 4-8 500 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond July 11-15 500 Baker Creek July 11-15 250 Lower Lake Creek Lake July 11-15 350 North Fork Big Wood River July 11-15 250 Trail Creek July 11-15 350 Warm Springs Creek July 11-15 700 South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek July 11-15 1,900 South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek July 11-15 950 South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek July 11-15 950 Trapper Creek July 11-15 700 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 11-15 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 11-15 225 Rock Creek July 11-15 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 11-15 1,325 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 11-15 225 Little Wood River July 11-15 225 Big Wood River July 18-22 650 Little Wood River July 18-22 1,185 Penny Lake July 18-22 425 Warm Springs Creek July 25-29 400 Trail Creek July 25-29 700 Baker Creek July 25-29 350 Lower Lake Creek Lake July 25-29 225 North Fork Big Wood River July 25-29 350 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 25-29 225 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 25-29 225

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.