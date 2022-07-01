Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and GDPR Readiness

About

Spektra Systems is an innovation leader in cloud computing products and services. Our mission is to enable people and businesses to achieve more with the help of effective technological solutions. Our four revolutionizing products are designed to help Cloud partners run and grow their businesses efficiently. Along with that, our cloud services help accelerate companies with their cloud journey. a) CSP Control Center (www.cspcontrolcenter.com) Automating CSP business. Enabling growth. C3 streamlines the entire business & technical lifecycle for Microsoft CSP partners. The platform provides an effortless self-service experience that scales productivity and business development. b) CloudLabs (https://cloudlabs.ai/) Transforming virtual learning through immersive technology. CloudLabs is a self-service, end-to-end learning experience platform that delivers Microsoft Azure hands-on workshops at scale. Designed for training providers, ISV’s and system integrators, Cloudlabs has transformed the way cloud workshops and demonstrations are conducted. c) SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) Helping ISVs and SaaS companies grow their business. SaaSify is a one-of-its-kind solution built to simplify, streamline and accelerate revenue growth on cloud marketplaces. The platform enables companies to optimize, list, sell and manage their software offerings — cost-effectively. d) Spektra Academy (https://spektraacademy.com/) Empowering individual learners through hands-on lab training and certification. Along with advanced solutions, we offer end-to-end services comprising advisory and consulting, product customization, and managed services. We’re headquartered in Seattle, the United States with offices in Canada, India, and Mexico and clients worldwide. Check us out at www.spektrasystems.com

Spektra Systems