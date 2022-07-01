Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and GDPR Readiness
Spektra Systems announces its full compliance with SOC 2 Type II and GDPR, ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients, and partners.
This certification will reinforce Spektra’s commitment to the security and privacy of our platforms. We will continue to deepen the trust of our customers by implementing various security measures.”REDMOND, WA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com), a partner-focused cloud & technology solutions company, announces that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II audit and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.
Spektra’s three products: CloudLabs, SaaSify, and CSP Control Center are constantly helping organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation journey and continue innovating.
In mid-2021, Spektra received compliance for SOC 2 Type I after months of rigorous testing. It has now strengthened its roots in the effective implementation of security management, risk management, data processing integrity, availability, confidentiality, and privacy by successfully completing the SOC 2 Type II audit in June 2022.
SOC 2 is considered as the gold standard for security compliance for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of all customer data.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information of clients, its users and employees.
During the period from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, Spektra signed up with Deloitte to perform a GDPR & SOC 2 Type II audit. Over the span of 6 months, Deloitte conducted the examination in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) & the European Union for General Data Protection Regulation.
There were more than 90 control points defined for which Spektra provided all the required evidence and specimens. On June 17, 2022, Spektra successfully completed the audit and received the Compliance Status Report from the auditors.
With this compliance status, Spektra has shown that:
⦿ It prevents unauthorized access to its system by means of logical and physical security.
⦿ It maintains adequate disaster recovery and business continuity plans in its service locations.
⦿ It safeguards the information processed in Spektra systems to maintain confidentiality by means of appropriate technical and organizational security measures.
Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Principal at Spektra Systems added, “This certification will reinforce Spektra’s commitment to information security, confidentiality, and privacy of our platforms. Through this achievement, Spektra will continue to deepen the trust of our valuable customers by implementing various security measures.”
Spektra’s commitment towards GDPR and SOC 2 Type II serves to support individual rights and assures only the best practices all while handling personal data safely and securely.
Spektra has taken all the necessary steps to be continuously compliant and responsible, therefore ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients, and business contacts.
For more information, visit https://spektrasystems.com
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
About CloudLabs
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment.
To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos, visit: https://cloudlabs.ai/
About SaaSify
SaaSify is a SaaS platform which integrates natively with the leading cloud marketplaces (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and more), enabling cloud Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to sell and manage SaaS solutions and services through any or all cloud marketplaces. Visit: https://saasify.ai/
About CSP Control Center
CSP Control Center (also called C3) is a cloud platform built for Microsoft CSP Indirect Providers, enabling them to distribute, sell, bill, and provision cloud solutions. A self-service marketplace for Microsoft CSP Partners. The platform supports not only direct distributors but also indirect resellers. The portal comes with an easy-to-use interface for Partners as well as customer users. Visit: https://cspcontrolcenter.com/
