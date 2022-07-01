Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and GDPR Readiness

Spektra Systems announces its full compliance with SOC 2 Type II and GDPR, ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients, and partners.

This certification will reinforce Spektra’s commitment to the security and privacy of our platforms. We will continue to deepen the trust of our customers by implementing various security measures.”
— Manesh Raveendran
REDMOND, WA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com), a partner-focused cloud & technology solutions company, announces that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II audit and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.

Spektra’s three products: CloudLabs, SaaSify, and CSP Control Center are constantly helping organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation journey and continue innovating.

In mid-2021, Spektra received compliance for SOC 2 Type I after months of rigorous testing. It has now strengthened its roots in the effective implementation of security management, risk management, data processing integrity, availability, confidentiality, and privacy by successfully completing the SOC 2 Type II audit in June 2022.

SOC 2 is considered as the gold standard for security compliance for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of all customer data.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information of clients, its users and employees.

During the period from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, Spektra signed up with Deloitte to perform a GDPR & SOC 2 Type II audit. Over the span of 6 months, Deloitte conducted the examination in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) & the European Union for General Data Protection Regulation.

There were more than 90 control points defined for which Spektra provided all the required evidence and specimens. On June 17, 2022, Spektra successfully completed the audit and received the Compliance Status Report from the auditors.

With this compliance status, Spektra has shown that:

⦿ It prevents unauthorized access to its system by means of logical and physical security.

⦿ It maintains adequate disaster recovery and business continuity plans in its service locations.

⦿ It safeguards the information processed in Spektra systems to maintain confidentiality by means of appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Principal at Spektra Systems added, “This certification will reinforce Spektra’s commitment to information security, confidentiality, and privacy of our platforms. Through this achievement, Spektra will continue to deepen the trust of our valuable customers by implementing various security measures.”

Spektra’s commitment towards GDPR and SOC 2 Type II serves to support individual rights and assures only the best practices all while handling personal data safely and securely.

Spektra has taken all the necessary steps to be continuously compliant and responsible, therefore ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients, and business contacts.

For more information, visit https://spektrasystems.com


About Spektra Systems

Spektra Systems is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.


About CloudLabs

CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment.

To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos, visit: https://cloudlabs.ai/


About SaaSify

SaaSify is a SaaS platform which integrates natively with the leading cloud marketplaces (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and more), enabling cloud Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to sell and manage SaaS solutions and services through any or all cloud marketplaces. Visit: https://saasify.ai/


About CSP Control Center

CSP Control Center (also called C3) is a cloud platform built for Microsoft CSP Indirect Providers, enabling them to distribute, sell, bill, and provision cloud solutions. A self-service marketplace for Microsoft CSP Partners. The platform supports not only direct distributors but also indirect resellers. The portal comes with an easy-to-use interface for Partners as well as customer users. Visit: https://cspcontrolcenter.com/

Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
amit@spektrasystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and GDPR Readiness

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513 amit@spektrasystems.com
Company/Organization
Spektra Systems
8201 164TH AVE NE, Suite 200
Redmond, Washington, 98052
United States
+1 415-527-5513
Visit Newsroom
About

Spektra Systems is an innovation leader in cloud computing products and services. Our mission is to enable people and businesses to achieve more with the help of effective technological solutions. Our four revolutionizing products are designed to help Cloud partners run and grow their businesses efficiently. Along with that, our cloud services help accelerate companies with their cloud journey. a) CSP Control Center (www.cspcontrolcenter.com) Automating CSP business. Enabling growth. C3 streamlines the entire business & technical lifecycle for Microsoft CSP partners. The platform provides an effortless self-service experience that scales productivity and business development. b) CloudLabs (https://cloudlabs.ai/) Transforming virtual learning through immersive technology. CloudLabs is a self-service, end-to-end learning experience platform that delivers Microsoft Azure hands-on workshops at scale. Designed for training providers, ISV’s and system integrators, Cloudlabs has transformed the way cloud workshops and demonstrations are conducted. c) SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) Helping ISVs and SaaS companies grow their business. SaaSify is a one-of-its-kind solution built to simplify, streamline and accelerate revenue growth on cloud marketplaces. The platform enables companies to optimize, list, sell and manage their software offerings — cost-effectively. d) Spektra Academy (https://spektraacademy.com/) Empowering individual learners through hands-on lab training and certification. Along with advanced solutions, we offer end-to-end services comprising advisory and consulting, product customization, and managed services. We’re headquartered in Seattle, the United States with offices in Canada, India, and Mexico and clients worldwide. Check us out at www.spektrasystems.com

Spektra Systems

More From This Author
Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and GDPR Readiness
Spektra Systems Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC2 Type 1 Certification and GDPR Readiness
View All Stories From This Author