Seniors Navigator on-site schedule in locations across PEI
CANADA, June 30 - The Seniors Navigator assists seniors, near seniors, caregivers and family members of seniors with accessing information on programs, supports, and services.
To book an in-person meeting at a location nearest you call 1-866-770-0588. Walk-in appointments are also welcome during scheduled on-site times as follows:
- First Tuesday of the month -Tignish Access PEI - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Alberton Access PEI - 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Second Tuesday of the month - Summerside Access PEI - 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Third Tuesday of the month - O’Leary Access PEI -10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Wellington Access PEI - 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Fourth Tuesday of the month - Souris Access PEI - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Montague Access PEI - 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- First Thursday of the month - Stratford Town Hall - 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Third Thursday of the month - Cornwall Town Hall - 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Second Friday of the month - Hunter River Community Centre - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Contact the Seniors Navigator at 1-866-770-0588 or by email at seniors@gov.pe.ca.
