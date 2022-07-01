Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue
Quarterly revenue increased 147% while the number of completed events increased 113% and their National Talent Pool grew to 1,426 Food & Beverage Professionals.
For the immediate future, we anticipate a slow-down in event bookings, as our customers rethink their discretionary spending in light of the coming Recession.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their first quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue increased 147% over the same quarter last year, while the number of completed events increased 113% and their National Talent Pool grew to 1,426 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“We are happy to report that sales growth resumed this quarter, led by strong demand for Event Bartenders & Sommeliers. Additionally, we experienced more frequent requests for culinary talent, including Professional Chefs to prepare fresh food for small, private dinners and Garde Mangers to manage prepared food for larger events.” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added “For the immediate future, we anticipate a slow-down in event bookings, as our customers rethink their discretionary spending in light of the coming Recession. As a result, we will turn our focus as an organization to growing & consolidating our National Roster of top Food & Beverage Professionals, with an eye on increasing our bench strength of Executive Chef, Chef de Cuisine, Sous Chef and Garde Manger talent in every market we serve.”
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.
