Truth & Liberty Coalition on Air: Listen to Weekly Broadcast on Power Talk Radio

Truth & Liberty is on the internet, television, and now radio.
Thanks to Mountain Radio Group the opportunity to share our program with listeners along the Front Range is going to help people get information, analysis, and biblical perspective.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth & Liberty Coalition is on the internet, television, and now radio.
— Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty’s executive director
As part of its mission to educate, unify, and mobilize the Body of Christ to get involved for positive change in their communities, Truth & Liberty Coalition’s weekly news commentary and interview program is being broadcast on Power Talk radio stations in the greater Colorado Springs area.
Power Talk is part of the locally owned Mountain Radio Group and reaches listeners within 50 miles of Colorado Springs along the Interstate 25 corridor, along with the Front Range communities of Cañon City, Castle Rock, Falcon, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Monument, Parker, Peyton, Pueblo, and Woodland Park.
Truth & Liberty, regularly hosted by Andrew Wommack, Pastor Mark Cowart, and Richard Harris, features in-depth interviews with leaders, newsmakers, and influencers, along with news, commentary, and analysis from a Christian conservative perspective.
According to Harris, Truth & Liberty’s executive director, “We are very thankful for this opportunity to share our program with folks along Colorado's Front Range through our new friends at Mountain Radio Group. I believe it’s going to help people get information, analysis, and biblical perspective on the important issues facing our culture.”
Truth & Liberty airs each Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. on Power Talk 1040 AM, 98.5 FM, 95.7 FM, and online at PowerTalk1040.com. Past episodes are archived and can be found by clicking here.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
About PowerTalk:
Local, Service-Disabled Veteran and Minority Owned Radio Station supporting the Pikes Peak Front Range, is what Power Talks is all about. In Colorado Springs on 98.5 FM and 95.5. FM and with extended coverage across the Pikes Peak Front Range on AM 1040.
[https://powertalk1040.com/listen-live]
