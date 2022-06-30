Life for Relief and Development ‘Waters’ the World
Since 2011, LIFE has been Providing Hundreds of Water Wells to 20 Countries Across the GlobeSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is saving lives all over the world by providing 18 countries with clean water through our water wells projects.
When water supply runs out or dries up, people can't get enough to drink, wash, or feed crops, and economic deterioration may arise. Additionally, insufficient sanitation—a problem for 2.4 billion people globally—can cause fatal diarrheal diseases, and other water-borne illnesses.
“Water is life! Giving communities in Africa and Asia access to safe, clean water is giving them the gift of life, said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE. “
Since the beginning of LIFE’s water wells project in 2011, with 76 wells placed globally then, LIFE has been able to provide ten times more water wells across the world and counting. The organization is currently in the process of providing wells to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Somaliland, Sri Lanka and Uganda. LIFE also plans to provide Kenya, Niger and Sudan with water wells this year.
Mr.Farook who is the village leader of a village in Sri Lanka, expressed his gratitude to LIFE. “This is very big help to our village people,” said Mr. Farook. “We need more like this help. Before the wells were installed in our village, people travelled more than one kilometer (.62 miles) to get access to water. I thank the LIFE organization on behalf of our villagers.”
Over the past 11 years, LIFE has provided water wells to the following countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Darfur, Ethiopia, Etiteria, Gaza, Ghana, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mali, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leona, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Uganda.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
