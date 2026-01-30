From the Midwest to Global Crisis Zones, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Emphasizes Winter Protection
As Winter Storms Grip the Midwest, LIFE’s Global Relief Efforts Underscore the Urgent Need for Warmth, Preparedness, and Protection for Vulnerable FamiliesSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As communities across the Midwest United States continue to recover from historic winter storms, bringing dangerous cold, heavy snowfall, and widespread disruptions, LIFE is emphasizing the critical importance of winter preparedness both domestically and internationally. This comes as the organization rolls out major winter relief initiatives for vulnerable populations worldwide.
While Midwest families face frozen roads, power outages, and sub-zero temperatures, thousands of families overseas are confronting similar or even harsher conditions, often while displaced or living in crisis. Severe snowstorms and extreme cold have worsened humanitarian crises in poorer countries by destroying weak infrastructure, cutting off power and roads, and leaving displaced families in unsafe shelters where freezing temperatures cause injuries and deaths.
The storms have also damaged crops and livestock, creating food shortages and deepening economic instability. With limited resources, insurance, or capacity to rebuild, low-income households face rising poverty and serious health risks such as respiratory illnesses and cold-related injuries.
“Seeing so many in our region affected by winter storms brings into sharp focus how critical basic cold-weather protection is for everyone,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “For families already living in crisis conditions, winter can mean life or death. Our winter relief programs aim to prevent both exposure and loss during the coldest months.”
LIFE’s Global Winter Relief Efforts
LIFE delivered critical cold-weather assistance across several crisis-affected regions. In Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, more than 430 earthquake-affected individuals received comprehensive winter kits that included blankets, warm clothing, shoes, and seasonal accessories to protect vulnerable children and elderly family members from extreme cold. In the West Bank, LIFE supported 120 orphaned families, approximately 720 individuals, living in inadequate or makeshift shelters. In Gaza, the organization provided winter clothing and shoes to 5,000 displaced individuals, distributing tens of thousands of items to reduce health risks from prolonged cold exposure. In Iraq’s Erbil region, 200 orphaned children received complete winter clothing sets as part of a targeted initiative to support families unable to afford seasonal gear. Meanwhile, in Jordan, LIFE distributed high-quality winter blankets to 400 vulnerable families across multiple governorates during a multi-day campaign. Additional winter relief items were also delivered to families in crisis-affected communities in Syria and Lebanon, ensuring essential protection for some of the region’s most vulnerable populations.
"Life is difficult every day, but living during the cold season without warm clothes and boots makes it even harder," said a beneficiary in Afghanistan. "This year, to prepare a blanket, I went to neighbors’ houses to collect old clothes. On the way, I met the LIFE Organization survey team and requested assistance. Fortunately, I received a distribution card and was provided with winterization items. This year, we are safe from the harsh cold weather. I am very grateful to LIFE Organization and its staff for their support."
All distributions were conducted through LIFE field offices, ensuring direct oversight from procurement through delivery, and upholding standards of dignity, accountability, and transparency.
“Whether it’s in the Midwest or across international humanitarian contexts, winter reminds us all of how fragile comfort and safety can be,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director at LIFE. “We are committed to helping families protect themselves and their children from the worst of winter’s dangers.”
Looking Ahead
LIFE will continue expanding its winter response efforts where needs are greatest and encourages supporters to raise awareness of the importance of winter readiness for vulnerable populations worldwide.
About LIFE
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to helping individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. LIFE is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and holds Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.