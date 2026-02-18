Life for Relief and Development Expands Ramadan Food Initiative to Strengthen Global Community Bonds

Delivering Food Baskets and Hot Meals in 40 Countries, LIFE Fosters Unity, Dignity, and Stability for Vulnerable Families During Ramadan

When the basket arrived, my children gathered around the food. For the first time in weeks, we sat together without worry. It felt like we were part of something again.”
— Ahmed, Father Living in Yemen
SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ramadan begins, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is launching its annual global food assistance initiative, distributing essential food baskets and freshly prepared meals to vulnerable families in 40 countries.

In regions facing conflict, displacement, economic instability, and rising food prices, millions continue to struggle with food insecurity. According to the United Nations, nearly one in three people worldwide experiences moderate to severe food insecurity, highlighting the urgent need for sustained humanitarian support.

Ramadan is the blessed month of sharing for nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide, a time when generosity, compassion, and community take center stage. From bustling cities to rural villages, families and neighbors come together to break their fast, support those in need, and strengthen bonds of solidarity. The spirit of giving becomes a universal language during this sacred month, reminding communities everywhere that blessings grow when shared and that no one should face hunger or hardship alone.

Yet for millions of families living in crisis, the simple act of gathering at sunset to share a meal is far from guaranteed. LIFE’s Ramadan initiative aims to meet these immediate food needs while also restoring stability, connection, and a sense of belonging during a month defined by unity.

This year, LIFE teams and volunteers across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the United States will distribute food baskets filled with staple items such as rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, beans, and dates. In areas where communities traditionally gather to break their fast, hot meals will also be prepared and served, creating shared spaces where neighbors can come together.

“Food assistance is about more than nutrition,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “A shared meal brings people together. During Ramadan, especially, it restores routine, dignity, and the sense that no one faces hardship alone. Community is one of the most powerful forms of resilience.”

Last Ramadan, Ahmed, a father living in a displacement camp in Yemen after losing mobility in an accident, described how receiving a food basket transformed the atmosphere in his home. “With limited income and rising prices, providing daily meals had become overwhelming,” he said. “When the
basket arrived, my children gathered around the food. For the first time in weeks, we sat together without worry. It felt like we were part of something again.”

For families like Ahmed’s, a food basket is more than essential supplies, but it is also reassurance. It restores cherished mealtime traditions, strengthens neighborhood solidarity, and offers a moment of normalcy amid uncertainty.

Across the 40 countries being served this year, LIFE’s Ramadan initiative is guided by a strong community-centered approach:
• Identifying vulnerable families through local field teams and community coordination
• Distributing culturally appropriate food baskets to support family gatherings
• Providing hot meals in areas where communities traditionally break their fast together
• Ensuring every step is transparent, accountable, and locally informed

As Ramadan begins, LIFE invites communities everywhere to recognize the profound power of a shared meal, not only to nourish the body, but to remind families that they are seen, supported, and part of something greater than their hardship.

About LIFE
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

