Absolut Empire’s Ball crowns the Pretty Hot and Gorgeous House as the new Drag Empire of Toronto

The winners PHAG House, Van Goth, Pearla, Aurora Matrix, Jelly and Steak The Hosts and Producers of Absolut Empires Ball, Ivory Towers (Host), Scarlett BoBo (Executive Producer), Helena Poison (Host), Ian Royer (Co-Executive Producer) Founder and Executive Producer Scarlett BoBo

After 3 prelims and a show-stopping finale, the Pretty Hot and Gorgeous House beats 7 houses for the crown, and the show raises over $15k for charity.

Through the support of Rainbow Railroad's partnership with Scarlett BoBo, Absolut Vodka and Corby, enough funds have been raised to support the resettlement of 12 LGBTQI+ refugees.” — Dane Bland, Director of Development & Communications at Rainbow Railroad