Absolut Empire’s Ball crowns the Pretty Hot and Gorgeous House as the new Drag Empire of Toronto
The Hosts and Producers of Absolut Empires Ball, Ivory Towers (Host), Scarlett BoBo (Executive Producer), Helena Poison (Host), Ian Royer (Co-Executive Producer)
After 3 prelims and a show-stopping finale, the Pretty Hot and Gorgeous House beats 7 houses for the crown, and the show raises over $15k for charity.
Through the support of Rainbow Railroad's partnership with Scarlett BoBo, Absolut Vodka and Corby, enough funds have been raised to support the resettlement of 12 LGBTQI+ refugees.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolut Empire’s Ball, the brainchild of drag phenomenon Scarlett BoBo culminated with an epic finale night on June 18th, 2022, to a packed audience at the Phoenix Concert Theatre crowning the Pretty Hot and Gorgeous House (P.H.A.G. House) as the season 3 winner and Toronto’s newest Drag Empire.
P.H.A.G. House, which consisted of Drag entertainers, Van Goth, Steak, Aurora Matrix, Jelly and Perla, swept away the competition with a show-stopping number reimagining five legendary women (Aphrodite, The Virgin Mary, Mona Lisa, Marie Antoinette, and Marilyn Monroe) in history as drag queens. “The beauty of this competition is utilizing everyone’s talents towards the collective performance. We came in as friends but are leaving as a true family, we are so grateful to have this stage and be the season 3 winners!”
It was a very close competition with House of Diamonds (2nd place), House BonTemps (3rd place), and House of Injustice (4th place) impressing the judges, the crowd, and the title sponsor Absolut Vodka, who decided to double the prize money at the competition to over $20,000.
“The talent and passion from each house combined with the energy and support from the crowd was wonderful to witness,” says Bethan Hamilton, Senior Brand Manager, Absolut Vodka. “We’ve been proud to support the Absolut Empire’s Ball since 2019, and we were thrilled to double the prize money this year. Each House and individual performances were incredible.”
Season 3 marked the return of the competition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and saw 35 diverse Drag performers and 7 houses compete during the month of May. The show saw Drag Kings, Drag Queens, Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) performers and everything in between, making it the most inclusive competition of its kind in Canada. It was hosted by Ivory Towers and Helena Poison and saw the return of Mojo Toronto (Toronto promoters Monty Tayara & Joey Viola) and Lizzie Renaud as resident judges. They were joined by former contestant Manny Dingo and Scarlett’s mother Angel Cameron aka Mama BoBo. There were also previous contestants appearing as guest judges throughout the competition, with Canada’s Drag Race Judge and legendary choreographer Hollywood Jade joining the judges at the finale.
This year, the Absolut Empire’s Ball also raised $15,750 dollars in funds for Speakeasy Twitch, which supports 2SLGBTQ+ entertainers, the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention, The 519 and Rainbow Railroad. Since 2019, community fundraising has been one of the pillars of the competition, especially with Rainbow Railroad where Scarlett is an ambassador.
Rainbow Railroad has been a partner of the Empire’s Ball since its first year. “Through the support of Rainbow Railroad's partnership with Scarlett BoBo, Absolut Vodka and Corby, enough funds have been raised to support the resettlement of 12 LGBTQI+ refugees,” said Dane Bland, Director of Development & Communications at Rainbow Railroad. “We are so grateful for this life-saving partnership!”
“My heart is so full, and I have to thank all of the entertainers who made this competition such a success,” said Scarlett BoBo, “I also have to thank Absolut Vodka for fully supporting our community, the judges, the hosts, the behind the scenes staff and especially the audience who not only make the show a success but helps us to save lives every time they turn out. I can’t wait to see what PHAG House does during their reign!”
Scarlett and Ian Royer, the co-executive producer of the show, have already started planning season 4, which they hope to expand to Montreal and Vancouver in 2023. “This year, we pulled the show together relatively quickly,” said Ian Royer, “Absolut got on board in April, and Rula Akl, the associate producer and I made magic in under a month. I hope that with a year to plan and Scarlett’s masterful creative brain, we can expand the competition to other provinces next year and know this phenomenal team - we’ll make it happen.”
For more about the competition and the houses that competed in Season 3, visit www.absolutempiresball.com and @absolutempiresball on Facebook and Instagram.
About the Absolut Empire’s Ball
The Absolut Empires Ball was created by Scarlett Bobo to give a platform for all drag entertainers to express themselves and highlight their art. Creating a more inclusive, accepting and safe environment, where all types of drag artists are welcome, in a community that is often stigmatized and marginalized is very important to Bobo, and this competition has been one of her passions.
Working with Absolut Canada, the competition is set to enter its 3rd season in Toronto, its 1st season in Vancouver, and launch a documentary about the Absolut Empires Ball foundation and story in 2020.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.
