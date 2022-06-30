Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Announces Summer Tour to Make S’mores a Bite Better
SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spending time with family and friends gathered around a fire is a summer tradition that creates lifelong memories. The soothing warmth and glow of the flame delights our senses, providing relaxation from the stress of everyday life.
Thanks to the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, a leading manufacturer of premium chocolate products since 1852, a smile-inducing indulgent fireside treat will reach a whole new level of deliciousness – and chocolate fans and media alike are invited to a free preview this summer.
Ghirardelli is proud to announce its Ghirardelli S’mores Summer Tour, an eight-stop delectable experience featuring Ghirardelli’s milk chocolate caramel SQUARES as the perfect new centerpiece of the s’more. The campaign will distribute Ghirardelli s’mores in some of America’s most iconic vacation towns for fireside sampling experiences, complete with an Airstream in tow and Solo Stoves to prepare the goodies along with music and games to enjoy with family and friends.
“When you make a s’more with Ghirardelli SQUARES, you’re taking a classic summertime treat to the next level,” said Bobby Oliver, Head of Confections Brands at Ghirardelli. “This summer, we’re inviting people to discover how our premium chocolate and luscious fillings are the perfect way to upgrade their s’more. We want everyone to enjoy the sweetness of being together with friends and family.”
All stops on the Ghirardelli S’mores Summer Tour are free of charge, and no advance registration is required. Experiences take place from 2-8 p.m. each day. MELT, a full-service branding and marketing agency based in Atlanta and an aptly named partner for the tour, is developing all creative elements, the footprint design, tour logistics, and the influencer program for the campaign. The schedule:
July 3-4, Orlando, Florida
July 8 and 10, Washington, D.C.
July 16, Atlanta, Georgia
July 23-24, Nashville, Tennessee
Aug. 4-5, Destin, Florida
Aug. 13-14, Austin, Texas
Aug. 26-27, San Diego, California
Sept. 3-4, San Francisco, California
Specific venues will be posted as they are confirmed to ghirardelli.com/smores-tour and @Ghirardelli on Instagram and Facebook.
Guests at the Ghirardelli S’mores Summer Tour will get to make their own s’mores from a variety of Ghirardelli SQUARES flavors. Fan favorites, such as milk chocolate with caramel filling, make for s’mores that are uniquely delicious and fun to create. Individually wrapped SQUARES are the perfect size and shape to fit between two graham crackers and are the ideal complement to roasted marshmallows.
If there is one challenge that has been associated with an otherwise optimal s’mores experience, it’s the preparation and maintenance of the fire. Thankfully, Solo Stove makes that easy with beautiful, easy-to-use fire pits. In minutes, the wood-burning flames get 400 degrees hotter than conventional fires, eliminating smoke and effortlessly incinerating logs to a fine ash. Solo Stoves fire pits enhance the ambiance of backyard gatherings to help turn good moments into lasting memories, like roasting marshmallows for Ghirardelli s’mores.
Bringing families together across America is Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream® travel trailer and the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company’s mission is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Tow an Airstream by day and enjoy a Ghirardelli s’more by night for a memorable camping experience.
For more information and to engage with the Ghirardelli S’more Summer Tour, follow @Ghirardelli on social media and use hashtags #SmoreCaramel and #aBiteBetter.
About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate, and all of the ways our fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, we take pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few companies in America that controls the entire chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean to finished product. This oversight of the manufacturing process combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures that you are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.
