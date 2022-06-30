Liberty HealthShare Launches Redesigned Website
This new website reflects the improvements we’ve been making at Liberty HealthShare and in our sharing programs.”CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare has launched a redesigned website, LibertyHealthShare.org, that includes simpler navigation, user-friendly graphics and easier access to the information healthcare consumers need and want.
— Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer
“This new website reflects the improvements we’ve been making at Liberty HealthShare and in our sharing programs,” said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. “Information about healthsharing, what makes our ministry different and how to join our sharing community are no more than a click or two from anywhere on the website.”
Links to request more information and to enroll are easily found on the website’s homepage along with information on healthsharing and how it works as well as testimonials from Liberty HealthShare members.
The website also includes easy navigation to the ministry’s ShareBox for members and the Provider Portal for doctors and medical facilities.
Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.
