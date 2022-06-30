Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,843 in the last 365 days.

Liberty HealthShare Launches Redesigned Website

Liberty HealthShare Logo

Liberty HealthShare Logo

Liberty HealthShare's Redesigned Website Home Page

Liberty HealthShare's Redesigned Website Home Page

This new website reflects the improvements we’ve been making at Liberty HealthShare and in our sharing programs.”
— Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer
CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare has launched a redesigned website, LibertyHealthShare.org, that includes simpler navigation, user-friendly graphics and easier access to the information healthcare consumers need and want.

“This new website reflects the improvements we’ve been making at Liberty HealthShare and in our sharing programs,” said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. “Information about healthsharing, what makes our ministry different and how to join our sharing community are no more than a click or two from anywhere on the website.”

Links to request more information and to enroll are easily found on the website’s homepage along with information on healthsharing and how it works as well as testimonials from Liberty HealthShare members.

The website also includes easy navigation to the ministry’s ShareBox for members and the Provider Portal for doctors and medical facilities.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

#

Keith Price
Liberty HealthShare
+1 330-585-4237 ext. 2364
kprice@libertyhealthshare.org

You just read:

Liberty HealthShare Launches Redesigned Website

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.