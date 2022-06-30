Veterans ASCEND signs MOU with South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs
AI Talent Sourcing Platform joins Combined Arms to support Transitioning VeteransSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn Grable, CEO and Founder of Veterans ASCEND, and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to secure the direct support and participation of Veterans ASCEND in the newly created South Carolina Veteran Coalition: powered by Combined Arms.
Combined Arms was created with the intention of improving the quality of veteran services. The SCDVA is utilizing the Combined Arms platform in South Carolina to provide a positive experience for veterans as they transition from military service into civilian life. The goal is to foster and perpetuate a collaborative culture among veterans and military service organizations though the focused referral of available resources for transition support and reintegration.
“Veterans ASCEND is one of the many great Veteran Service Organizations committed to overcoming the barriers transitioning Veterans often times encounter when seeking employment. There are many Service Members and their families who want to continue to work in our state, says SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley, but they also want a career that utilizes their training and experience. Veterans ASCEND has a proven and unique approach to helping employers identify skills and certifications Veterans have that make them great candidates to hire. Having Veterans ASCEND to join the South Carolina Veteran Coalition further solidifies our mission of making the Palmetto State the best in the nation for Veterans to work and live.”
Veterans ASCEND was founded on the challenge that 95% of veteran and military spouse employment applications are not selected for interview. Veterans ASCEND is committed to removing the bias surrounding and impeding military talent from finding gainful employment. The founder of Veterans ASCEND developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered talent sourcing platform that uses skills and experience in place of antiquated resumes, to connect interview-ready candidates directly with employers strategically hiring veterans and military spouses.
“This is a tremendous advantage for the military community in South Carolina, says Robyn Grable, Founder of Veterans ASCEND. Giving the service providers the opportunity to connect and assist the military veteran and their families cohesively, will be life changing for our military community and our state.”
This MOU will ensure the continued advocacy for veterans and military families and extend the support network of military service organizations nationwide.
Veterans ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://www.veteransascend.com
