The first piece of RGHI funded research reveals crucial correlation between drought and diarrhoea

RGHI's first funded research

The research, from Yale Center on Climate Change and Health focuses on the connection between long-term drought and diarrhoea among children under 5 in LMICs.

Reckitt’s founding donation was designed expressly to research critical areas of Hygiene Science. The primary aim is to strengthen the holistic understanding of hygiene as a foundation of health,” — Angela Naef PhD, Reckitt’s Chief Research and Development Officer