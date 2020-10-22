SB3000 and Evaxion to provide rapid scale up for coronavirus vaccine production with continuous manufacturing technology
SB3000’s patented, continuous manufacturing technology μLOT® may be used to accelerate manufacturing development and rapidly deployed in large scale productionCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Because μLOT® enabled facilities are modular and a fraction of the size of traditional batch facilities they have the potential to be easily transported to sites around the world.
Evaxion Biotech A/S has received funding from the Danish Innovation Fund to further develop their AI platform RAVEN to rapidly respond against future corona virus pandemics - from initial discovery to first in human trials in as little as 13 weeks. During those 13 weeks SB3000 intends to develop and validate a tailored μLOT® continuous manufacturing process for the vaccine at commercial scale. Being modular and easily transportable the μLOT® enabled production units can be deployed to sites across the world.
Evaxion believes that by combining its structural design tools and prediction algorithms, RAVEN (Rapidly Adaptive Viral Response) will be able to develop a vaccine design that induces both a T and B–cell response. The main aim of the RAVEN platform is to respond rapidly to future emerging viral pandemics, and intends to target the virus behind COVID-19 as a proof of concept in animal models.
Lars Wegner CEO of Evaxion commented, “We believe that it requires high levels of innovation to design and develop a new vaccine very rapidly and we intend to harvest the full potential of our RAVEN AI technology platform. To do this we will be combining it with an equally innovative manufacturing technology to tackle the production bottleneck of current manufacturing technologies to rapidly scale up commercial production. We expect that the SB3000 μLOT® technology for continuous manufacturing of peptides will allow us to accelerate design, development and supply. The manufacturing process will be developed at scale during pre-clinical studies and, upon validation, we expect that this method will be scaled out and moved straight into commercial production with no further development required, at a fraction of the traditional manufacturing cost.”
“We believe that one of the most important benefits of this technology is that a manufacturing facility enabled by μLOT® can be easily set up or relocated due to its modular design. We believe that this is becoming particularly important as more and more countries see securing internal supply of essential medicines as a key strategic element of a nation’s security,” says Head of R&D of SB3000 Jens Bukrinski.
SB3000 has been developing the μLOT® technology for some years and in addition to this agreement with Evaxion, SB3000 has a research agreement with, a large international pharmaceutical company, and is in the advanced stages of negotiations on a commercial production agreement with a large European specialty pharmaceutical company.
Zsolt Lavotha CEO of SB3000 commented, “We are delighted to be working with Evaxion, which we believe to be a leader in bringing rapid advances in the discovery and design of potential new treatments through their proprietary AI technology platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of not only the rapid discovery of new treatments, but also the importance of getting these treatments to patients around the world.”
About SB3000 ApS
SB3000 ApS is dedicated to developing green manufacturing solutions for continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry and over the last few years has been developing its μLOT® solid phase, continuous manufacturing platform for the manufacture of peptide medicines. Our technology addresses the growing threat of environmental damage by significantly reducing the amount of toxic solvents used in the production of medicines today and we are proud of our commitment to reduce the use of toxic solvents in peptide manufacturing by a 100 fold or more when comparing with current state of the art batch production. Our ambitious plan is to expand the μLOT® technology into many other pharmaceutical manufacturing applications in the future.
About Evaxion Biotech
Evaxion Biotech is an AI-driven clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing novel drugs to treat cancer and infectious disease using immuno-informatics. The company leverages two unique and highly scalable AI platforms, with the potential to rapidly generate multiple unique immunotherapy programs. Its lead program EVX-01 is a personalized peptide immunotherapy, targeting neoepitopes in melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and bladder cancer currently in active clinical development. Evaxion’s second immunology oncology program (EVX-02) has entered clinical development in Australia, targeting restable melanoma.
