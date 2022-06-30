Natasha Owens Releases Powerful Pro-Life Anthem, “Stand for Life”
Produced by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, the well-timed single appears on Natasha Owens' upcoming album, “American Patriot.”
I have witnessed incredible opposition when I have stood for life, but I stand boldly and unashamed in front of God and a watching world. We must never be afraid to stand up for what is right.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of her upcoming album, American Patriot, Natasha Owens is celebrating the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with the powerful pro-life anthem, “Stand for Life.” Produced for Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, the well-timed single appears on her upcoming album, available everywhere on July 1 from Radiate Music.
Of her new pro-life anthem, Owens says: "The Supreme Court just delivered the most historic victory ever in the fight for life. Roe v. Wade – the cause of millions of innocent babies' senseless deaths – has been overturned. I always hoped but never thought that I would see Roe overturned in my lifetime. In a world that has such darkness, a spark of light has been given to us. But our work is not done. Now is the time to love and help be a part of the solution for mothers who are scared and without hope. The body of Christ has an unbelievable opportunity to spread God’s love. We must be bold in our proclamation to stand for life. I have witnessed incredible opposition when I have stood for life, but I stand boldly and unashamed in front of God and a watching world. We must never be afraid to stand up for what is right. Preventing the senseless bloodshed of innocent babies is what I know is right. I pray that that 'Stand For Life' will give others enough strength to boldly stand. Life is precious. Life starts at conception. Everything that has a heartbeat is alive!"
With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.
Owens has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago and a main stage appearance at CPAC 2022 in Orlando, performing the national anthem for the largest and most influential annual gathering of conservatives in the world. She also performed for nearly 50,000 at this year's Hero’s Honor Festival alongside Toby Keith and Craig Morgan.
Get the "Stand for Life" single: https://ffm.to/nosfl
Pre-save or pre-order American Patriot: https://ffm.to/patriot
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
