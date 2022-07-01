We Level Up Announces the Upcoming Opening of Washington State Behavioral Health Dual-Diagnosis Treatment Center
We Level Up Washington State is a part of a larger network of national addiction rehab and mental health rehab facilities.
The We Level Up Treatment Centers carry an important mission statement. To provide the patient with a map back to their fullest most authentic potential so they can live a fulfilling life.”LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All New We Level Up Washington State Behavioral Health Treatment Center To Open
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment centers network.
Right off on the heels of a successful opening of multiple treatment facilities including California and New Jersey the We Level Up treatment center network is announcing another coming soon grand opening in Washington State.
The We Level Up Treatment Centers carry an important mission statement. To provide the patient with a map back to their fullest most authentic potential so they can choose a dream life without limitations, stated, Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment centers network.
Set in an idyllic location in Washington State, clients are invited to join the recovery center at a completely renovated and incredibly serene treatment facility. The We Level Up Washington State inpatient treatment center offers comprehensive care for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues. The facility will include programs in detox, and residential treatment, and will encompass multiple levels of care.
The newest location in Washington State is located in Spokane Valley, WA 99216
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our advisors.
We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale treatment center
4. We Level Up Tamarac rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton treatment center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington rehab center
8. We Level Up Texas behavioral health center
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
We Level Up Washington State is a part of a larger network of national addiction rehab and mental health rehab facilities.