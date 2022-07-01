We Level Up Announces the Upcoming Opening of Washington State Behavioral Health Dual-Diagnosis Treatment Center

We Level Up Washington State is a part of a larger network of national addiction rehab and mental health rehab facilities.

The We Level Up Treatment Centers carry an important mission statement. To provide the patient with a map back to their fullest most authentic potential so they can live a fulfilling life.”
LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All New We Level Up Washington State Behavioral Health Treatment Center To Open

Right off on the heels of a successful opening of multiple treatment facilities including California and New Jersey the We Level Up treatment center network is announcing another coming soon grand opening in Washington State.

The We Level Up Treatment Centers carry an important mission statement. To provide the patient with a map back to their fullest most authentic potential so they can choose a dream life without limitations, stated, Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment centers network.

Set in an idyllic location in Washington State, clients are invited to join the recovery center at a completely renovated and incredibly serene treatment facility. The We Level Up Washington State inpatient treatment center offers comprehensive care for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues. The facility will include programs in detox, and residential treatment, and will encompass multiple levels of care.

The newest location in Washington State is located in Spokane Valley, WA 99216

About We Level Up Treatment Centers

We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our advisors.

We Level Up treatment center network locations include:

1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale treatment center
4. We Level Up Tamarac rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton treatment center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center

We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:

7. We Level Up Washington rehab center
8. We Level Up Texas behavioral health center

We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.

We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.

WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business

About We Level Up Treatment Centers We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes—combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating dual diagnosis conditions into our programs. Most importantly, our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehabilitation recovery. We provide exceptional addiction and mental health treatment across the U.S., with amenities and activities formulated to encourage the most progress possible. Each client gets lifetime alumni to support post-inpatient treatment, along with family help resources. These resources maintain recovery momentum, after departing our centers. At We Level Up, our vision is to create legions of self-empowered individuals who are entirely in control of their lives and destinies, thus enabling them to get what they want out of life, and have real fun in the process. Who Is Ryan Zofay? In 2019 he founded the Level Up Development Series. Level Up is a unique development program that provides attendees with the tools and knowledge to eliminate limiting thoughts from their lives and to reach their full potential. Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that improve performance, connection, and overall mindset. Using the teachings of his successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate significant change for individuals and organizations. In addition, Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners. Moreover, his life accounts, incredible comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate life improvement.

