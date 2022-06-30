The Partnership attends the WSJ Global Food Forum
The Partnership attends the WSJ Global Food Forum in Chicago, strengthening its industry connections and continued track record of embracing updated trends.
The dairy and agriculture sectors are vital parts of the food industry and close to our hearts at The Partnership. We're excited to see the opportunities emerging for our partners.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior members of The Partnership represented Atlanta’s oldest marketing and brand communications agency at the 2022 WSJ Global Food Forum. The event brought together senior executives, industry experts, and innovators in food and agriculture on June 27th and 28th at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago.
— Amanda Lucey
During the two-day forum, Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership, and Sela Missirian, executive VP of strategy and business development, met with key industry stakeholders to learn more about the current food-related challenges and what organizations are doing to solve them. Common themes emerging from the speakers revolved around sustainability, future consumer trends, and global impacts on food including pandemic-related supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. Another theme throughout was using partnerships to overcome barriers and accomplish shared goals.
The Partnership has a rich history working in the agriculture and dairy industries. Under Lucey’s leadership, the agency has spearheaded high-impact campaigns such as Milk On My Mind, You’re Gonna Need Milk For That, and the Great Georgia Give. By attending the event, The Partnership strengthened its industry connections and continued its track record of embracing the most up-to-date trends at play in the sector.
“The dairy and agriculture sectors are vital parts of the food industry and close to our hearts at The Partnership,” said Lucey. “Alongside connecting with industry leaders, we are excited to see the opportunities emerging for our partners and our work with them as the world opens up again.”
Many of the talks and panel discussions that took place at the forum centered on similar issues that The Partnership dealt with in their partnerships with the dairy industry. Notable events included a panel roundtable where experts deconstructed the food supply chain considering recent global trends and a discussion on the biggest challenges the agricultural community is facing as we move toward post-pandemic economic recovery.
“We have both witnessed these challenges firsthand and faced them alongside our partners at Georgia Dairy,” Lucey commented. “At the height of the pandemic, we were forced to pivot from our original strategy and spearhead a campaign called the Great Georgia Give. We helped donate 24,000 half gallon jugs of milk to the local community that would have been wasted due to issues with the supply chain. At the Global Food Forum, it’s been eye-opening to see how others in our network have dealt with similar challenges brought on by global trends.”
The two-day event was the first time it’s been held in person since the global pandemic took hold in 2020. The Partnership took great pleasure in connecting with other industry stakeholders and shining a light on the role branding, marketing, and PR communications play in the agriculture industry’s ongoing success.
For additional details, contact Shaheen Solomon at shaheen@ThePartnership.comor 470-889-8092. To find out more about The Partnership, visit www.ThePartnership.com.
About The Partnership
The Partnership is Atlanta’s oldest privately held female owned marketing and brand communications agency specializing in the Moments that Matter for its partners – offering integrated capabilities featuring branding, public relations, creative advertising, and digital and web development solutions. Holistically, The Partnership prides itself as being nimble, collaborative, and community oriented, fostering an internal environment fueled through Culture of Curiosity, centered around our operating principles of Purpose, Passion, and Partnership.
Shaheen Solomon
The Partnership
+1 470-889-8092
Shaheen@thepartnership.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other