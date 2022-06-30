Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,790 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funding Available for Maryland Seafood Processors

Deadline to Apply is July 31 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 30, 2022)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced they are now accepting applications for payments to eligible seafood processors and wholesale dealers. The funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program. This program has been developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Potential applicants include owners of seafood processing facilities and processing vessels, including at-sea processors or dealers. Each owner of a processing facility or vessel may apply separately for funding. Eligible expenses must have been incurred between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, and fall in these categories: 

  • workplace safety measures
  • market pivots 
  • retrofitting facilities
  • transportation and medical services. 

Funds for this program are limited to $222,000. The applicants will receive payments after review by MDA. Funds will be provided in a prorated fashion based upon the documented costs from each facility.

For more information and to fill out an application and submit receipts, please visit: onestop.md.gov/forms/maryland-covid-relief-seafood-processor-62960431d9754e00015223a4

The deadline to apply is July 31. For more information on the program and/or application process, please contact Stone.slade@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funding Available for Maryland Seafood Processors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.