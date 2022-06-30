Founders of Old Dominion, Freightliner and Iowa 80 to be inducted into Hall of Fame

American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Hall of Fame was a dream just a few years ago, and it’s finally happening.”
— John Vannatta
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During its National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Illinois, the American Truck Historical Society announced its inductees for The American Trucking and Industry Leader (ATIL) Hall of Fame.

ATIL Hall of Fame Chair Tom Mullen (Linesville, PA) and Vice Chair John Vannatta (Leonardtown, MD), announced at the ATHS Awards Banquet earlier this month that the following pioneers would be honored during an induction ceremony at the ATHS home office in Kansas City, Missouri on October 26, 2022.

• Earl & Lillian Congdon (Old Dominion Freight Line founders)
• Leland James (Freightliner Trucks founder), and
• Bill & Carolyn Moon (Iowa 80 founders)

“All previous inductees will be invited as well. We will see it grow each year as we honor more of the trucking industry’s leaders,” said Mullen.

“The Hall of Fame was a dream just a few years ago, and it’s finally happening. The ATHS Visitor Center will be a place for the public to not only visit the Zoe James Memorial Library but to learn about trucking industry pioneers in the ATIL Hall of Fame and find their own family and friends’ names in our Participating Partners display of awardees. This is made possible with funding from our Visionary Partner, Cummins and Participating Partners, Walmart Transportation, Women in Trucking, with more companies interested. This is an exciting time for ATHS,” said Vannatta.

“Recognizing the trucking professional’s contributions to society and the economy, as well as the pioneers who laid the foundation for the trucking industry are at the core of the ATIL Hall of Fame,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration.

Learn more and get involved at https://atilhalloffame.com/

About

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 100,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.

