Learning About, And Creating, Couture With The Evans Group
Premier fashion production house offers fashion definitions and creative options to launch clothing lines.
People think that haute couture just means 'fancy.' However, there are quite a few hoops Maisons need to jump through to get to the coveted position of producing official haute couture garments.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group (TEG) recently offered an invaluable opportunity to emerging fashion designers and creatives who simply want to know, once and for all, the definition of haute couture.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about haute couture and what it actually means in the fashion world,” says Jennifer Evans.
Terms like ‘couture,’ ‘haute couture,’ and ‘high fashion’ all seem to blend together for some people. However, haute couture is in a field all its own.
What Is Haute Couture?
Haute couture translates to ‘high dressmaking’ or ‘high sewing.’
This is starkly different from ‘couture,’ which people more or less use interchangeably with fancier clothes when couture itself refers to custom-made garments.
Speaking on this distinction between ‘couture’ and ‘haute couture,’ TEG states:
“It refers to high fashion, namely custom-made garments crafted by French Maisons. A Maison means ‘house’ in French, but in the industry, it refers to production houses.”
These Maisons, many of whom are instantly recognizable from the name alone. Famous production houses like Dior, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Chanel are a few celebrated Maisons that can officially operate under the distinction of ‘haute couture.’
Indeed, these iconic fashion production houses have had to prove themselves worthy of the distinction over the years. And it’s no small feat, either.
“There are a few prerequisites to hit the ‘haute couture’ mark. And no, [designers] don’t have to be French to create these garments. [Designers] can discover plenty of companies and brands worldwide who partake in this unique garment production process.”
The Difference Between Couture and Haute Couture
A burning question online concerns the main difference between couture and haute couture.
“People think that haute couture just means ‘fancy,’ and leave it at that. However, there are quite a few hoops Maisons need to jump through to get to the coveted position of producing official haute couture garments.”
Couture refers to custom-made garments (which TEG specializes in), and haute couture is a high-level distinction fashion Maisons have. When an industry player like Dior creates a line of dresses, they can add that ‘haute couture’ distinction.
How To Create Haute Couture
Designers can’t just decide to make haute couture one day. With TEG’s many programs, advisors, and fashion mentors, clothing designers of any experience level can start to create ambitious and impressive clothing lines.
But what are the requirements to make haute couture?
“Here’s a list of requirements to make haute couture. Fashion production houses must have: approval from Fédération Française de la Couture; custom-fittings and custom-made clothing for clients; a workshop (atelier) with at least 15 to 20 full-time employees; and a fashion production house must present a certain number of clothing pieces.”
Yes, fashion production houses need the blessing of the French Chamber of Commerce to create haute couture officially.
Finding A Fashion Mentor With The Evans Group
While many indie fashion designers and houses could undoubtedly rub shoulders with some fashion giants, TEG recognizes that fashion designers first need a good foundation to build.
Jennifer Evans recently announced the launch of the official The Evans Group Fashion Mentorship Program.
This intensive, helpful service includes invaluable advice, guidance, and fashion design tips.
“We wanted newer designers to feel like they were welcome in the industry. It can often feel like those without experience run up against a wall or feel those in the industry are gatekeeping. However, with the TEG mentorship program, we want to ensure every fashion designer that, with some guidance, they can make truly unique custom clothing.”
A dedicated fashion mentor, expertly paired with the designer by Jennifer Evans herself, gets to work showing the rookie designer the ropes. It doesn’t matter if the designer has zero prior experience; TEG needs a mixture of interest, passion, and creativity. TEG is confident it can forge a new generation of designers. Some who one day could easily craft haute couture.
Whether they keep it for themselves or sell it in a boutique, that’s up to the designer. TEG fashion mentors merely show them what they’re capable of creatively.
Learning About Haute Couture, Creating Couture
Although designers may feel far away from the French Maisons of Chanel and Givenchy, indie fashion designers have an excellent and compassionate resource in The Evans Group.
“The standards are sky-high. The influence and impact of the concept of this French phenomenon are far-reaching. But designers need not view it as the be-all-end-all in their creative journeys.”
Ever since its founding in 2005, Jennifer Evans has made her goal focus on fostering creativity, sustainability, and accessibility for any and every independent fashion designer with a good idea in their head.
“At TEG, our team believes in blazing an independent trail through the industry. As such, TEG offers services that help launch creative careers with bespoke fashion.”
And TEG recognizes that while Downtown L.A. might not be the fashion hub equal to Milan or Paris, it hopes to be. And with the constant guidance of new and established independent designers, TEG easily earns its sterling reputation.
“While it may not be Paris, Los Angeles is an artistic hub that offers creative excellence at every turn. And designers can expect that noted excellence in
TEG’s Downtown L.A. studio. Will they be the next Dior or Chanel? Only one way to find out!”
For rookie fashion designers, the perfect opportunity to create their own clothing line is finally here. While the pandemic allowed countless opportunities to start creating fashion from peoples’ homes, now TEG has the expert caches on call to give designers a hand.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
