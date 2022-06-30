Submit Release
AirConsole appoints Anthony Cliquot as Chief Executive Officer

AirConsole appoints new CEO, whilst AirConsole’s player base on Android TV is expected to reach 2 million this summer.

We are convinced that casual gaming on the bigger screen is the next big opportunity in gaming, and AirConsole wants to become the leader in this space.”
— Anthony Cliquot
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirConsole is pleased to announce their newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Cliquot. For the past few years, Anthony has never ceased to be a central figure for AirConsole, leading the initiative of shifting the company’s focus to TV’s.

After various entrepreneurial experiences on the Swiss market, leading a software development company and SaaS businesses, Anthony joined AirConsole as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategic Partnerships with the goal to ensure global distribution of the gaming platform on the Android TV ecosystem. This strategy has turned out to be a success with the closing of numerous partnerships, including with tech giants such as Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi and Huawei, as well as local telcos and other pay TV operators.

Anthony commented, “I am very honoured and thrilled to take on this new responsibility as CEO of AirConsole and carry on with the progress made on TVs. It is exciting to bring our gaming platform to even more screens, and provide accessible and social entertainment to our millions of users. We are convinced that casual gaming on the bigger screen is the next big opportunity in gaming, and AirConsole wants to become the leader in this space. ”

With AirConsole pushing casual gaming on TV’s since 2020, and the partnership distribution approach, Anthony’s appointment represents a significant commitment in this direction.

“For the past years, Anthony has been a trusted colleague of mine and the entire team as we have worked hard to deliver on our mission to make gaming accessible to everyone. He has also played an important role in our company’s leadership team as we’ve broadened our offerings, built our presence in the industry and delivered unparalleled experiences to our players.” said Andrin von Rechenberg, founder of AirConsole, who will remain Executive Chairman of the gaming startup.

AirConsole can proudly attest to 7 successful years of running a multiplayer gaming platform, which has attracted over 15 million players, and impressively registered almost 2 million active installs on TV.

To accelerate this growth on TV and adapt even better to the ever changing technical environment, Andrin von Rechenberg will also take over as Chief Technology Officer and will focus on further developing the user experience on bigger screens, in both living rooms and cars.

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 10,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 15 million players from 200+ countries.

Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.

