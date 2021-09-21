AirConsole Officially Enters Indonesian Market with Melon Indonesia
Melon Indonesia, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, officially announced its new partnership with AirConsole to provide a new gaming experience to millions of gamers at home.
With the regulations regarding social restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in millions of Indonesians being more active at home. AirConsole provides a solution for them to forget about social distancing and create a sense of happiness.
There are more than 170 local multiplayer casual games available on AirConsole, so users can spend time competing with friends and family on the best games. AirConsole allows gamers and non-gamers to be able to spend a fun time together in front of TV.
Users can immediately enjoy it by downloading the AirConsole mobile application on their respective smartphones, and use them as gamepads. No additional hardware is required. Currently, IndiHome Gamer customers can directly enjoy AirConsole Hero services by accessing the IndiHome Gamer network. Gradually, Melon will also distribute AirConsole to other channels throughout Indonesia.
"To support the game ecosystem in the country, of course, we from Melon Indonesia continue to try to provide interesting experiences and entertainment for all customers, especially during this pandemic as an alternative to entertainment at home," said Dedi Suherman as CEO of PT Melon Indonesia.
Melon and AirConsole have made the gaming platform fully available in Indonesian, so that it will make the experience as fun and accessible for users as possible. Since AirConsole is also open to developers and offers the opportunity to publish games, there will likely be many new games added to the catalog from local game developers in the future.
“AirConsole is pleased to announce another partnership in Indonesia with Melon, which is part of the Telkom Indonesia Group. Thanks to this partnership and the engagement of our new partner, AirConsole strengthens its position in South East Asia.” said Anthony Cliquot, COO and Head of Strategic Partnership Development at AirConsole. “Together with Melon, we are sure that we will bring more joy to everyone at home in Indonesia! We're also excited to publish games from local developers with new help from our partners." he added.
By downloading the AirConsole mobile application on their smartphones, Melon users can get full access to the platform. Apart from that, no additional hardware is required. The AirConsole experience is also available on the Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Huawei AppGallery, and select TV partners worldwide.
About AirConsole
AirConsole is a fast-growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin Von Rechenberg. The company quickly rose to rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers.
More than 9,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole’s team has raised 7.4 million USD.
Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.
About Melon Indonesia
Melon Indonesia is a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, a Digital Content and Entertainment company representing the Telkom group as the largest Telco in Indonesia and the region with more than 180 million mobile subscribers and 8 million fixed broadband subscribers. PT Melon Indonesia manages the exchange of digital game service vouchers, music streaming, ring background, events ticketing, and various other digital-based content services.
More information:
Tel: 021-7244493, Email: cs@melon.co.id
Website: melon.id | Instagram: @MelonIndonesia
