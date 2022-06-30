Public comment sought on new Park and Ride facilities

30 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is embarking on the most progressive agenda for public transport in decades, investing in a range of initiatives to boost patronage and bust traffic congestion.

To demonstrate this, we have released concept designs for three new Park and Ride facilities that will help reduce traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport in Greater Hobart.

Community members are asked to provide feedback on new facilities, which will be located on busy commuter routes at Claremont, Midway Point and Rokeby.

Our State’s population is growing, and our public transport system needs to grow with it.

This $20 million investment will provide commuters with more public transport choices and facilities for travelling into Hobart’s CBD. They follow similar facilities at Firthside, which opened earlier this year, and Huntingfield, which is close to completion.

Park and Ride facilities are designed to be safe and inviting spaces with better commuter parking and passenger transport services.

The new facilities will offer secure bicycle storage and connect with popular cycle and walking paths, such as the Intercity Cycleway, to encourage active transport.

Claremont’s Park and Ride facility is planned for vacant land between Claremont Link Road and Maralinga Drive. The Midway Point Park and Ride facility is to be located on Fenton Street, and the Rokeby facility will be accessed off Pass Road.

The public can view the plans and submit comments in person or online. Details of all locations where the plans will be displayed are available online, and include the Glenorchy, Sorell and Clarence council offices, Glenorchy and Rosny libraries, Midway Point Neighbourhood House and Rokeby Community Centre.

The comment period will run from Thursday, 30 June until Saturday, 30 July 2022. For details on how to get involved, visit https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/greaterhobartpnr

