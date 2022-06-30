Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,661 in the last 365 days.

Public comment sought on new Park and Ride facilities



30 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is embarking on the most progressive agenda for public transport in decades, investing in a range of initiatives to boost patronage and bust traffic congestion. 

To demonstrate this, we have released concept designs for three new Park and Ride facilities that will help reduce traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport in Greater Hobart.

Community members are asked to provide feedback on new facilities, which will be located on busy commuter routes at Claremont, Midway Point and Rokeby.

Our State’s population is growing, and our public transport system needs to grow with it.

This $20 million investment will provide commuters with more public transport choices and facilities for travelling into Hobart’s CBD. They follow similar facilities at Firthside, which opened earlier this year, and Huntingfield, which is close to completion. 

Park and Ride facilities are designed to be safe and inviting spaces with better commuter parking and passenger transport services.

The new facilities will offer secure bicycle storage and connect with popular cycle and walking paths, such as the Intercity Cycleway, to encourage active transport. 

Claremont’s Park and Ride facility is planned for vacant land between Claremont Link Road and Maralinga Drive. The Midway Point Park and Ride facility is to be located on Fenton Street, and the Rokeby facility will be accessed off Pass Road.

The public can view the plans and submit comments in person or online. Details of all locations where the plans will be displayed are available online, and include the Glenorchy, Sorell and Clarence council offices, Glenorchy and Rosny libraries, Midway Point Neighbourhood House and Rokeby Community Centre. 

The comment period will run from Thursday, 30 June until Saturday, 30 July 2022. For details on how to get involved, visit https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/greaterhobartpnr

More Media Releases from Michael Ferguson

More Media Releases from the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

You just read:

Public comment sought on new Park and Ride facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.