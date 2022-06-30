Bruce Cleveland, Veteran Silicon Valley CMO, CPO, and Investor, joins the CIPIO.ai Advisory Board
REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai, the Community Commerce company, announced today that veteran CMO & CPO of Silicon Valley, Bruce Cleveland, has joined its Advisory Board.
Mr. Cleveland brings more than 4 decades of senior operating and investment experience in some of the most successful technology companies, helping them define new categories and generate billions of dollars in shareholder value and realized investor returns.
Mr. Cleveland recently retired from C3 AI as its Chief Marketing Officer, where he helped the company to define and position itself as the leader of the Enterprise AI category, ultimately leading to an IPO in December 2020.
Before C3 AI, Cleveland was a Founding General Partner at Wildcat Venture Partners and General Partner at InterWest Partners, where he focused on investing in very early stage SaaS startups such as Marketo (NASDAQ: MKTO, acquired by Adobe), Workday (Nasdaq: WDAY), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Vlocity (acquired by Salesforce)
Before his years in venture capital, Cleveland was a senior product and marketing executive with companies such as Oracle, Apple, and Siebel Systems. As a member of the founding executive team of Siebel Systems, over a 10 year period, Cleveland was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Marketing, Products, and Alliances. Forbes and IDC credited him with creating the most effective B2B alliance program in the software industry. Mr. Cleveland is also the author of the best seller "Traversing the Traction Gap" and lectures at leading universities and conferences.
"I had the pleasure of working with Bruce at my previous startup DataRPM, acquired by Progress Software (PRGS), where he helped me develop a world class partner strategy for massive scale," said Sundeep Sanghavi, Co-Founder at CIPIO.ai. "Bruce's experience creating categories and helping them scale into multi-billion dollar companies is ideal for CIPIO.ai as we define the Community Commerce market.”
CIPIO.ai's award-winning Community Commerce Platform and comprehensive suite of applications, including Community Influencer Marketing, Share to Earn, and Vibe Check, enable brands to increase revenue dramatically inside and outside their community.
"Companies appear to be in a race to the bottom to capture and retain customers. They make significant and increasing investments in social media and other digital channels only to realize ever diminishing returns as consumers and companies turn off and tune out hyperbolic claims generated by non-credible marketers and inauthentic 'brand influencers'", said Cleveland. "Using advanced machine learning algorithms, CIPIO.ai has developed innovative technology solutions that enable companies of all sizes to easily identify, capture, and activate authentic brand advocates. There is no better reference than a true brand enthusiast. But finding them, authenticating them, and enabling them to advocate on a brand's behalf is both expensive and time-consuming. CIPIO.ai's suite of easy to use applications helps brands solve this real, critical, and growing problem."
CIPIO.ai’s customers are seeing a significant increase in brand awareness, engagement, followers, and sales through a series of applications on its Community Commerce Platform with very little investment.
About CIPIO.ai
CIPIO.ai, the Community Commerce Company, is dedicated to helping brands increase sales through the power of community, content, and context. Its award-winning Community Commerce Platform and suite of applications, including Community Influencer Marketing, Share to Earn, and Vibe Check, enable brands to increase revenue. Leading brands include: World Gym, Everybody Eat, Crunch Fitness, BioVanta, Orangetheory, Dlish, New York Sports Club, FitnessSF, Dapper Boi, XPonential Fitness, YouFit, and many more rely upon CIPIO.ai to dramatically increase their awareness, social media followers, and generate revenue. Brand marketers and creators can sign up to trial CIPIO.ai applications for free today by visiting CIPIO.ai.
Ken Fortney
