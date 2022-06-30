Prime Point LLC wins 3 awards for Innovative Forex services

Prime Point LLC bags 3 awards for Innovative Forex services and wholesome customer service experience with International Business Magazine International Business Magazine Awards Prime Point LLC for its innovative products and investments options International Business Magazine Logo

Prime Point LLC wins three awards for its innovative and wholesome customer service experience and notable financial products and solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Point LLC, a trading company based out of St Vincent and Grenadines with the latest platform of FX deals, has recently won 3 awards for its extensive range of offerings and varied levels of protection offered for the clients. The three award titles were presented by International Business Magazine, a Dubai- based online publishing company that puts up the latest news and blogs from the business world.

The three award titles won by Prime Point LLC are - ‘The Fastest Growing Forex Broker, St Vincent and Grenadines 2022’, ‘The Best Forex Broker, St Vincent and the Grenadines 2022’, ‘The Best Forex Trading Experience, St Vincent and the Grenadines 2022’. The brokerage firm has been awarded for its innovative products and investment options.

Prime Point LLC has gained notable gains after making CFD Trading, Nikkei 225, DJIA, Gold, oil, and even bitcoin, easily accessible for all enthusiasts. The brokerage firm from St Vincent and Grenadines provides over 50 financial products with rates directly collected from the interbank market. The firm supports online real-time chatting and support in English, Chinese and Japanese.

Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine, commented about the new award winners, “The jury members of International Business Magazine are quite impressed with various schemes and conveniences set up for the new investors such as quick deposit and withdrawal, high-speed trading servers from Equinix.”

Christopher Jason, CEO of Prime Point LLC, expressed his gratitude, “We are very happy and grateful to International Business Magazine for this appreciation from International Business Magazine. It becomes even more special than we are winning this award two years in a row. We are confident of winning more awards again next year once we execute new innovative services and products for our investors again later this year. Prime Point LLC has always been the preferred brokerage and trading firm in the Caribbean region for its multi-language customer support and stable trading operations.”

About Prime Point LLC

Prime Point LLC is a top broker from St Vincent and the Grenadines that supports top trading platforms like MT5 and MT4. The brokerage firm has developed its own mobile app that serves a beginner as well as a professional fund managers. It assures secure deposits under separate independent management.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a

subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

