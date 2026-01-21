AMAN Holding Recognised for Excellence in Fintech by International Business Magazine

AMAN Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding and a fully-fledged fintech company in Egypt, has been announced as the winner of the Best Fintech Company in the Middle East – 2025 by International Business Magazine We are incredibly grateful to International Business Magazine for this accolade. This award acknowledges our constant dedication to innovation, security, and client satisfaction. AMAN Holding offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support business operations and growth, including POS solutions for bill payments and bank acceptance with multiple payment options such as credit cards, e-wallets, and instalment plans. At AMAN Holding, our focus is on expanding access to financial services by building reliable, technologically advanced platforms that address real market needs A key pioneer in the fintech industry, AMAN Holding has received this prestigious award for its dedication to providing seamless, secure, and inclusive digital financial products.

AMAN Holding has received this prestigious award for its dedication to offering seamless, secure, and inclusive digital financial products.

This award acknowledges our constant dedication to innovation, security, and client satisfaction. Our committed team has put in endless effort for fintech solutions that empower people and companies.” — Mohamed Wahby Co-CEO - Aman Holding & Board Member

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAN Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding and a fully-fledged fintech company in Egypt, has been announced as the winner of the 'Best Fintech Company in the Middle East – 2025' by International Business Magazine, recognising its outstanding performance, innovation, and positive impact on the region’s financial technology landscape.

A key pioneer in the fintech industry, AMAN Holding has received this prestigious award for its dedication to providing seamless, secure, and inclusive digital financial products. With a strong focus on advanced technology and customer-centric services, the company continues to redefine how individuals and businesses across the Middle East access and manage financial services.

AMAN Holding offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support business operations and growth, including POS solutions for bill payments and bank acceptance with multiple payment options such as credit cards, e-wallets, and instalment plans. Additional services include merchant instalment solutions, online product sales via the AMAN Online Store, and tailored business finance offerings.

For individual customers, AMAN Holding provides accessible digital financial services through the Super Aman App, enabling payments and instalment-based purchases. Customers also benefit from online shopping through the AMAN Online Store, savings certificates with interest returns, and agent banking services offering digital wallet and banking capabilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohamed Wahby Co-CEO - Aman Holding & Board Member, said: “We are incredibly grateful to International Business Magazine for this accolade. This award acknowledges our constant dedication to innovation, security, and client satisfaction. Our committed team has put in endless effort to provide fintech solutions that empower people and companies. This accomplishment inspires us to keep influencing how digital banking develops in the Middle East.”

Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, added: “At AMAN Holding, our focus is on expanding access to financial services by building reliable, technologically advanced platforms that address real market needs. Our solutions are designed to simplify everyday financial transactions while upholding rigorous standards of security and transparency. This award serves as a recognition of these efforts and reflects the progress we have made in advancing financial inclusion and strengthening the region’s fintech ecosystem.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, stated: “AMAN Holding has established new standards in the fintech sector. The company's skill in merging innovation, security, and user-centric solutions has greatly improved the digital finance landscape in the Middle East. AMAN Holding is a deserving winner of the Best Fintech Company in the Middle East – 2025 because of its unwavering dedication to implementing cutting-edge technologies while maintaining dependability and confidence for its clients.”

The award was determined based on criteria including technological innovation, user experience, transaction security, operational efficiency, market impact, and the delivery of accessible financial solutions. AMAN Holding distinguished itself through its commitment to user privacy, secure fund transfers, and dependable services aligned with the evolving needs of modern consumers.

About AMAN Holding

AMAN Holding is a leading fintech group headquartered in Egypt and a portfolio company of Raya Holding. Recognised for its innovative digital finance ecosystem, the company delivers a broad spectrum of financial services, including digital payments, microfinance, consumer financing, and securitisation products. Driven by a mission to promote financial inclusion and digital accessibility, AMAN Holding serves millions of customers and partners across multiple markets, fostering economic opportunity through technology-enabled solutions.

https://aman.eg/en/home/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based digital publication that has carved a niche in the online news industry. The online platform publishes trending news on various industry sectors, including Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology and Innovation, Education, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Real Estate, Housing, and Many more. Since 2018, International Business Magazine has been at the forefront of identifying, honouring and celebrating excellence in global industry sectors in terms of leadership, excellence and innovation.

https://intlbm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.