Powering Progress with Purpose: Himel Sets the Benchmark in Global Electrical Innovation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rapidly electrifying world where access to energy defines opportunity, Himel stands as a beacon of trust, technology, and transformation. Recognised by International Business Magazine (IBM) as the Best Low Voltage Electrical Products Brand – Global 2025, Himel’s story is one of constant evolution—rooted in its Spanish heritage yet driven by a global vision of inclusive, sustainable progress.

Founded in 1958 in Spain, Himel has grown from a modest electrical manufacturer into a global trendsetter in Low Voltage (LV) Power Distribution and Control. Today, the brand reaches over 60 countries, improving the lives of more than 6 billion people through safe, smart, and sustainable electrical solutions. From the earliest circuit breakers to advanced building automation systems, Himel’s philosophy has remained consistent: to make reliable, affordable electricity accessible to everyone. This enduring belief has positioned Himel not just as a manufacturer, but as a movement for energy equity—empowering industries, communities, and individuals alike.

Customer-Centric by Design: Powering Partnerships

For Himel, success is measured not just in market share, but in trust. Its deep relationships with distributors, contractors, and consultants form the backbone of its ecosystem. This commitment was powerfully reflected at the 2025 Global Distributor Conference in Thailand, where partners from across continents gathered to celebrate collaboration and innovation under Himel’s unifying theme, “Powering Infinity.” The conference was more than a business milestone—it was a reaffirmation of Himel’s belief that growth happens together. It highlighted the brand’s expanding influence across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and reinforced its reputation as a customer-first brand that listens, adapts, and delivers.

“Our customers and partners are the lifeblood of our journey. Their insights, challenges, and aspirations shape everything we build. When we say customer-first, we mean designing solutions that are practical, intuitive, and meaningful in real life,” stated ANG Koon San, International sales Leader of Himel, reflecting on Himel’s growing global community.

Powering Infinity: A Global Movement

Himel’s “Powering Infinity” campaign, launched globally in April 2025, has evolved into a purpose-driven movement that champions innovation, inclusion, and sustainability. It’s a call to unlock infinite potential—of technology, people, and communities. This philosophy drives Himel’s training programs, technical workshops, serious of its CSR activities to schools and industry engagement initiatives, ensuring that knowledge and opportunity are accessible to all. Whether through contractor upskilling sessions in Bangladesh or smart automation seminars in Indonesia, Himel is empowering professionals across emerging economies to create a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.

“At Himel, we don’t just sell electrical products—we build pathways for empowerment. Every partnership, every innovation, every initiative reflects our commitment to inclusivity and progress. From Spain to Saudi Arabia, from Mongolia to Malaysia, our goal remains constant: to make reliable, safe, and sustainable energy accessible to everyone. Together, we are not only powering industries—we are powering lives and possibilities without limits.”

Glocal at Its Core: Where Local Roots Meet Global Vision

What sets Himel apart is its “Glocal” strategy—thinking globally, acting locally. This approach is embodied in the upcoming Saudi Arabia factory, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility designed to strengthen local supply chains, boost regional employment, and align with Vision 2030’s sustainability goals. Simultaneously, Himel continues to enter new frontier markets like Mongolia, expanding its affordable energy solutions to regions where accessibility remains a challenge. By adapting its offerings to local needs, Himel ensures that global quality meets regional relevance.

Continuing its innovation drive, Himel launched the “I Love Control” campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh, marking its foray into industrial automation and HVAC control solutions. This initiative is rolling out across multiple countries—including Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, KSA, and South Africa—reinforcing Himel’s leadership in intelligent building and energy management systems. Powered by its EBA (Energy and Building Automation) platform, Himel’s solutions integrate HVAC sensors, controllers, and AI-based analytics to create smarter, more efficient buildings. It’s technology that not only saves energy but also empowers businesses to operate sustainably—a true embodiment of Himel’s people-first innovation ethos.

In 2023, Himel unveiled ALTIVO—a premium range of modular switches and sockets—blending timeless Spanish elegance with modern engineering. Available in five refined color options and over 80 functions, ALTIVO symbolizes how design and safety can coexist beautifully. The series has since become a household name in Bahrain, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, demonstrating Himel’s ability to seamlessly bridge B2B functionality with B2C aspiration.

Recognized for Excellence, Driven by Purpose

From pioneering affordable LV solutions to creating smart buildings for tomorrow, Himel has redefined what it means to be a global electrical brand. Its consistent focus on affordability, aesthetics, and accessibility—without compromising on safety—has made it a trusted name across continents.

The International Business Magazine Award is not just a recognition of products; it’s an acknowledgment of a purpose-driven philosophy that continues to set industry benchmarks. Himel doesn’t just power homes and industries—it powers aspirations, innovation, and infinity.

After the announcement, Shankar V Shivaprasad, Co-Founder and CEO of International Business Magazine, congratulated the winner for the achievement and said, “Before Himel launches new electrical products, it takes into account the feedback from its customer service team and designs products that can cater to the customer’s needs. Himel’s projects are helping to improve the lives of 6 million people in Asian and African countries, thereby contributing to the growth of developing countries on a global scale. The title of “Best Low Voltage Electrical Products Brand – Global 2025” recognises Himel's ongoing commitment to innovation, its focus on quality and the desire to resolve the challenges faced by the target audience.”

As Himel continues to expand its global footprint—with new facilities, new markets, and new partnerships—it remains grounded in its founding principle: to democratize energy for all. Across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond, Himel’s story is one of connection, compassion, and courage—of a brand that has not just kept pace with the world’s progress, but has helped power it forward.

About Himel

Himel, a preferred global electronics product manufacturer, specialises in designing high-quality electrical components known for low-voltage power distribution, power management, industrial components, motor control & protection. It has established a firm footprint in more than 60 countries and has designed personalised electrical products in line with global standards and guidelines. Himel products are manufactured using high-quality resources by implementing best industrial practices and cater to residential, official, commercial and industrial sectors. Also, the company specialises in helping its suppliers and distributors gain profits by selling their products.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based digital publication that has carved a niche in the online news industry. The online platform publishes trending news on various industry sectors, including Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology and Innovation, Education, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Real Estate, Housing, and Many more. Since 2018, International Business Magazine has been at the forefront of identifying, honouring and celebrating excellence in global industry sectors in terms of leadership, excellence and innovation.

