Free Weed And Whiskey For All Partakers
Weed And Whiskey TV moves to AVOD platformDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed And Whiskey TV announced its channel will be free for viewers starting July 1. The streaming service previously had a subscription of $4.20 a month, but is switching to an ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) model to help them reach 60 million viewers on ROKU. “Our entertaining and educational content should be free to anyone of legal age” states CEO Anel Bulbul, “And now it is”.
“TV with a Twist is our tagline” he added. They feature original, highly-entertaining cannabis, spirit-friendly and music content that can be viewed on ROKU or www.weedandwhiskey.tv. "I think part of the unique manifestation of Weed And Whiskey TV is to both have a platform to create dialogue about whether sick people should be able to use cannabis for free and to also help enlighten people that not everyone who uses cannabis has orange Cheeto dust on their fingers," founder Jerry “J-Man” Joyner explained. “With 76% of Americans in favor of legalization, our channel is at the right place and the right time.” Joyner added.
In addition to comedic episodic series, there are informational shows that viewers can benefit from. Some shows include information about the 18 U.S. States that approve of recreational marijuana use and the similarities and differences between Tennessee Whiskey and Kentucky Bourbon.
Bulbul believes that it’s important to show success stories about people who don’t fit into stereotypes. He’s also hoping to break into the mainstream as more states legalize cannabis and has quite a few brands wanting to advertise. With the upcoming midterm election, pro-cannabis candidates are looking to spend some advertising dollars with his network. “It just makes good sense in today's time for politicians to reach niche groups like cannabis supporters and we’re positioned perfectly for them”, He explained.
Weed And Whiskey TV streams new episodes every Friday at 4:20 p.m. and features news segments and original shows such as ‘Higher Than Space”, “History Written In Stoned” and “In Luck” filmed at Willie Nelson's ranch in Spicewood, Texas. “With our unique content and huge distribution with ROKU, it’s a win/win for our viewers and advertisers” states Bulbul.
For more information, visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv.
