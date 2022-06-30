Forming a Global Alliance of Young Pioneers to Accelerate Action and Catalyse Change
Aiming to unlock the social economy towards an inclusive and resilient society under World Economic Forum's Global Alliance for Social Entrepreneurship
It is time to reconstruct relations between people and leaders – national and international – on issues relevant to global stability and solidarity on which we all depend!”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the theme of #LetsReenergisetheSDGs, Catalysing Change Week (CCW) 2022 brought together social entrepreneurs, representatives from the private sector, governments, investors and others involved in systems change to build systems change. A key highlight is the formation of a Global Alliance of Young Pioneers to drive intergenerational systems change, where the perspectives of and impact generated by six young innovators, activists and entrepreneurs were showcased.
I. Forming Peer-to-Peer Partnerships to Inspire Purpose-Led Career Development
“As a student in Japan experiencing hyper competitiveness and overwhelming demands of modern education, I never had the chance to meet a fellow young entrepreneur or to address a problem and express my ideas. However, CCW gave me a platform to be heard and introduced me to a world of collaboration. Through this event, I have connected with Bryan Chiu, the founder of Design Your Life at 25, to collaborate with this October. In FYC 2030 we welcome anyone willing to join our collective mission to achieve job search clarity and high self-efficacy for the upcoming generation of youth.”
Haruta Otaki, Founder and CEO of Find Your Career 2030
II. Ramping Up Student-Led Research in STEM to Combat Microplastics Pollution
“I was invited to speak at Catalysing Change Week to share my student-led research methodology and to raise awareness of the microplastics problem. I've heard many interesting perspectives and have learned new ways to collaborate with youth globally. I've had the privilege to connect truly admirable social entrepreneurs and experts through this week-long event, and they are all very supportive of my ongoing research across various STEM disciplines. Through my engagement with Catalyst 2030, it is my hope that teenagers will pay more attention to my microplastics program and participate in the development of Project RAMP.”
Alice Hu, Founder and CEO of Project RAMP
III. Championing Inclusion-Led Initiatives for New Immigrants to Build Community Harmony
“I chose to speak at Catalysing Change Week not only to share and spread my idea, but also to understand what kind of global issues and problems other youth were interested in. I had never presented my project, one on supporting new immigrants ease into society, in public before, and it was a great opportunity which I wish can be offered to more secondary school students. Through this conference, I realized that making my project regional to global was essential. I initially set the target for supporting new immigrants in Japan, but expanding to other countries would facilitate sharing the latest know-how and upgrade the quality and impact of my project. I look forward to collaborating with other members of the Catalyst 2030 community on this important issue.”
Waka Shimada, Founder and CEO of Second Home Project
IV. Advancing Access to Mental Health Support as a Core Pillar of Youth Well-Being
“Youth have been increasingly facing mental health challenges in their homes, school, community, and interpersonal relationships. First, we must advocate for understanding and respect, to those who are facing mental health issues. Second, we must also work towards consolidating resources in our community related to mental health. Last but not least, we must encourage transfer of know-how and experience from youth around the world. Speaking at the annual Catalyst 2030 conference allowed me to build synaptic connections with experts in this field.”
Xintong Xie, Team Member of Project Synapse
V. Designing for a Better, Stronger and Greener Future for Youth
“I chose to speak at Catalyst 2030 because I wish to help spread awareness to other teenagers about the importance of planning ahead. The aim of my project is mainly focused on SDG 4 (Quality Education) and provides guidance for teenagers to plan out their lives before 25. Through the Catalyst 2030 annual meeting, I was inspired. The most important improvement I will make to my project is to create more connections and establish joint events with other like-minded organizations, such as Haruta’s Find Your Career 2030. Youth can support us by participating in our workshops that help guide designing one’s life before 25.”
Bryan Chiu, Founder and Director of Design Your Life Before 25
VI. Integrating 4IR Technology to Innovate on Safeguarding Mental Well-Being
“I chose to speak at Catalyst 2030 to share my project – MindNav - with the rest of the world. I dedicated myself to co-designing and co-creating a platform which utilizes machine learning to identify early indicators of mental illness via social media, and alerting parents and healthcare professionals. Catalyst 2030 inspired me to take this project to the next level by using Reddit data and performing other language analysis functions. Youth around the world can support the project by filling out the form on the website (https://sites.google.com/view/mind-nav/home) and keeping updated with MindNav's work. Together, let us solidify the building blocks to sustainable and holistic development of youth, starting with mental health.”
Jason Redick, Founder and Director of MindNav
Furthermore, the session featured Luke Cheung, Founder of the Athlete’s Checkbook, for providing closing remarks.
“My parents always told me that the key to success is surrounding yourself with likeminded individuals who can inspire you to chase your wildest dreams. As such, when the opportunity to speak at Catalyst 2030 arose, I took this as an opportunity to further explore the importance of ethics in the sports industry. However, approaching my project from an American-centric lens, I never considered the perspectives of an international audience. Through presenters at Catalyst 2030, I discovered how the intimate experiences of international athletes can serve as the cornerstone to the possible real-world applications of my project. Whether it be addressing the fallacy of overworking youth athletes, to highlighting a lack of financial education for
professionals, my work seeks to ultimately harness sports as a vehicle of connection, uniting families through morality and social justice.”
In conclusion, our world should further activate young people to contribute towards the achievement of the UN SDGs, through designing their own pathways to scale impact. Together, let us collectively support the work of the Global Alliance of Social Entrepreneurship on an intergenerational basis.
