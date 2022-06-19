The Future of Impact Investment – Designing an Intergenerational Framework

Six young social innovators and entrepreneurs speaking on the future of impact investing From Left to Right: Austin Zuo (China), Rina Kurihara (US) and Christopher Sheng (Taiwan) From Left to Right: Michelle Wang (Hong Kong SAR), Jamie Lau (Hong Kong SAR) and Luke Penaloza (China)

Catalyst 2030 began as a conversation among like-minded social entrepreneurs in July 2019 and was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2020.

A fundamental change of investment is needed to place sustainability at the core of the global financial system - the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance is therefore created” — António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalysing Change Week (CCW) is the world’s largest event led by social innovators and entrepreneurs to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate collaborative systems change. Organised by Catalyst 2030, the conference brings together social entrepreneurs, representatives from the private sector, governments, funders and others involved in systems change, to inspire change in support of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals . A key theme for 2022 is building systems change approaches to strengthen political and community engagement. During CCW, forums are created for participants to commit to taking collaborative action towards systems change that facilitates accountability and tracking of progress.One such key conversation was dedicated towards the topic of impact investment through an inter-generational panel of local, regional and global leaders. which advocates a collective commitment to advancing a more sustainable agenda for the future of impact investment. Here, the perspectives of six young social innovators and entrepreneurs demonstrating regional and global impact were showcased.I. Globalisation of Quality Education as an Anchor of Impact“As the president of Boarding School Alumni of Japan, I spoke at Catalyst 2030 to spread educational equality in Japan through boarding schools and to promote impact investments. BSAJ is an impact investment youth can involve in; I’m seeking for those to work with me through the lens of quality education. BSAJ is holding boarding school fairs this summer and are also planning to start a scholarship system as an impact driven initiative. Furthermore, other speeches from the conference encouraged me to possibly expand BSAJ’s work on an international level. Again, thank you CCW 2022 for this amazing opportunity.”Rina Kurihara, President of Boarding School Alumni of JapanII. Holistic Health as the Foundation for Sustainable Impact“One can have as many excellent ideas as he wants, but if he never presents it, those ideas will be left to slowly rot. Speaking at Catalyst 2022 was my method of sharing my ideas with the people listening, hoping to inspire or teach them on the future of Impact investment. Listening to other guest speakers has also inspired me to do more collaboration with talented youth within my projects, especially those focused on the intersectionality of physical, mental and spiritual health. My call to action is simply for everyone to engage in my project after released, in any way possible, so that we can drive youth-led and peer-to-peer action towards Agenda 2030.”Jamie Lau, Founder and CEO of Youth Holistic Health InstituteIII. Co-Creation Holds the Key to Scaling Youth-Led Impact“After a bounteous Catalyst 2030 conference, I’ve been inspired to get started in establishing a podcast and community for young entrepreneurs to co-create impactful projects. Co-creation also reminds me why I chose to speak at CCW in the first place. The best ideas are built over time with various perspectives, and that’s exactly what speaking at CCW helps do. Game-changers congregate and share their ideas leading to the stimulation of our innovative minds. I implore any aspiring social entrepreneurs to connect with me to launch those everyday ideas and solutions to worldly problems. Be critical. Be creative. Be the change.”Luke Penaloza, Editor of The Echo (Journalism on Current Issues)IV. A Mission to Advance Sustainable Fashion for Responsible Consumerism“Being a part of Catalyst 2030 has truly been a phenomenal learning experience for me. Catalyst 2030 is an extremely well-known conference on the topic of impact investing and social entrepreneurship, which inspired me to choose this conference to express my ideas on my sustainable fashion brand "Tomorrow". At this conference, I was inspired by other speakers on the panel to take my sustainable fashion brand outside of Taiwan. I believe this could be a great opportunity for me to not only provide a sustainable alternative for more consumers, but also stress the importance of a sustainable fashion industry. I hope that my story can inspire other youth to take matters into their own hands, and make consumerism more sustainable by pursuing social entrepreneurship.”Christopher Sheng, Founder and CEO of Tomorrow Co.V. Investing in Mental Health as a Catalyst for Impact“After becoming a UNITAR Youth Ambassador and having the chance to work alongside such talented, inspirational youth changemakers, I was eager to continue my SDG advocating journey to educate and raise awareness on the occurring global issues. With that said, as soon as I got the opportunity to speak for Catalyst 2030, I immediately agreed in hopes of getting across to a wider range of audiences. With Catalyst 2030's platform and networks, I aim to improve by developing my own organization named 'Mind of Arts', which targets youth in enhancing their confidence/public speaking skills through theatrical expression. Youth can take a step further by supporting my organization through social media in order to get an opportunity to participate in events and youth panels for 'Mind of Arts'!”Michelle Wang, Founder and Director of Mind of ArtsVI. Smart and Sustainable Housing as the Path Forward for Agenda 2030“Speaking at the Catalyst 2030 has been a great honor and a very valuable experience. Catalyst is a very influential conference in the field of promoting sustainability (in particular towards smart and sustainable cities and communities) and impact investment, and this is why I have chosen to present my plan and action for my initiative. After hearing the other amazing speeches, I realized that collaboration with other people that are promoting sustainability in different fields can create new innovative changes and actions. I call for all teenagers around the world to join my action and utilize their skills and passion in different fields to collectively achieve the SDGs.”Austin Zuo, Founder and Director of Sustainable Housing InitiativeThese young pioneers tapped into collective systems change wisdom, while forging partnerships across countries, regions and sectors to advance the SDGs through the lens of impact investing. We must, on an intergenerational basis, continue to inspire change in the mindsets, culture and behaviours of current policymakers, funders and leaders and to empower social innovators and communities to effect change.

