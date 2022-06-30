The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents The Exasperated Clock

Tic-Toc, Tic-Toc — The Numbers Are Saying Something to You!

Twelve insisted on being the only number with special names like Midnight and Noon showed that she was the clock’s favorite.” — Excerpt from The Exasperated Clock

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Debbie Hickman was one of the featured authors at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, The Exasperated Clock. It is a children's book that talks about the numbers in the clock. The different numbers are silly, noisy, and irresponsible. Problems arise when the clock decides to throw those problematic numbers off the clock. The numbers are clueless about what they should do now. Eventually, all the numbers set out on their own and find an appropriate job. Eight was the first to leave and he ended up helping a friendly octopus keep track of itself. The children giggle their way through the story while anticipating the jobs that each of the numbers finds.

Debbie Hickman was born in Vancouver, Washington, and grew up in Idaho. Currently living in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Hickman and with her family. She also traveled to different countries. She was inspired to write this story knowing when complicated mathematicians often referred to numbers as their friends.

Illustrator Adam Taylor is also known as Number 8. He loves to surf and is a big fan of illustrating children’s books. Adam lives in a small town between the Grand Canyon and Zion’s National Park with his wife Erin, an illustrator, and their daughter.

The Exasperated Clock

Written by: Debbie Hickman

Illustrated by: Adam Taylor

