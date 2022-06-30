The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack

Intense Battle Between Supernatural Races Determines Outcome of Mystery Conflict Between Good and Evil

They walked and picked their way through the crowd. The crowd was slowed by everything they carried physically and mentally, and soon they were at what seemed to be the front of the crowd.” — Excerpt from Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donald L. Marino was one of the featured authors at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack. It is the second book in a fantasy fiction series about Alastrine and the chosen ones who were all set off toward the battle to restore balance. They all run into hurdles that the Goddess Hel is sending their way as she uses her troll army, run by the shadows, to stop them, destroy, and enslave the races. The Return of the Shadows trilogy is filled with suspense, tension, and magic.

“The mystery, flow of the story, development of characters, suspense, plot twists, action, and drama are some of the features which make the book thrilling to read. The author is engaging, and makes the reader feel as if they are part of the story as he narrates.”

— Aaron Washington, Hollywood Book Reviews

Donald L. Marino is a US Army veteran who was stationed in Germany and served in the first Gulf War before his discharge and has since been involved with a community theater in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Return of the Shadows Book Two: Under Attack

Written by: Donald L. Marino

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021