Private foundation pledges $100k match to help Team USA compete in 2022 Amputee Soccer World Cup

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team USA is pleased to announce the support of a private family foundation that will match up to $100,000 in contributions to help the team compete in this fall’s Amputee Soccer World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Americans, who qualified for the World Cup by placing second at a North/Central American qualifying tournament in Jalisco, Mexico, in March, have been actively fundraising to help cover travel expenses and additional equipment needed for the Sept. 30-Oct. 9 tournament.

The recent $100,000 pledge — the largest in team history — will boost those efforts considerably and create a foundation to spread the game to new communities in the future, according to Dr. Eric Lamberg, an associate dean at Stony Brook University and president of the American Amputee Soccer Association.

“This is going to be a game-changer for our ability to go to the World Cup and develop the program for years to come,” Lamberg said. “It lays the groundwork for amputee soccer to continue growing in America. “But our work isn’t over: We need generous donors to step up and ensure that we maximize the benefit of this matching grant commitment.”

With its qualification for the World Cup, the U.S. — which also played in the 2018 edition — joins 23 other nations from six continents in amputee soccer’s premier global event. Team USA includes players from California, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Codified in 1980 by Seattle native Don Bennett, amputee soccer is played on a ¾-size pitch with seven players to a side. Field players use forearm crutches and may play the ball with only one leg. Goalkeepers defend a 7’x16’ net and may use only one arm.

The AASA believes everyone should have access to play soccer. Our mission is to 1) promote, develop and provide access to the sport of amputee soccer for all people living with limb difference and 2) to develop and train elite amputee soccer athletes to represent the United States in international competition. Amputee soccer is growing quickly in the U.S., with regional teams in New York, New England, Texas, southern California, Seattle/Portland, Chicago and the Delaware/Philadelphia areas.

In order to claim the full $100,000 pledge, we will need our friends, supporters and community to pitch in. We’ve got to match it to win it. Every dollar counts! Donations are welcome online. Sponsors can help send Team USA to Turkey via sponsorship@usampsoccer.org.

# # #

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.