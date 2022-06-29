The 2021 Guadalajara Book Fair Presents Intriguing Escapade at Swim Camp

The Adventure at the Camping Site and the Unfolding of the Man Behind the Shadows

She knew she sometimes could get somewhat testy with her girls, but she remembers her dad being harsh with her. She wanted to forget the beatings he doled out to her and her brothers, which was often.” — Excerpt from Intriguing Escapade at Swim Camp

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sherry Walraven was one of the featured authors at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Intriguing Escapade at Swim Camp. The intriguing book is about a competition of teenage swimmers in Texas. They practiced hard and had great instincts about their chances of winning this school year. All of them are excited about their upcoming camp. The activities were all worth it, and they couldn’t wait for it. During the camp, the teens found a cave, then men started chasing them. As they were running, they found help from an aged woman, who signaled for them to follow her. What they saw was very astonishing. The camp became frightened as people they thought were their close friends were not meant to be.

“Walraven does a good job including interesting characters, especially the woodswoman Izzy with her bizarre menagerie of animals that she keeps and calls her babies. These unique side characters offer a break from the tension and are used in interesting ways as the plot unwinds.”

— Mark Heisey, US Review of Books.

Sherry Walraven served as a middle school language, art teacher, and elementary school principal. She loves to read and spend time with her four grandchildren. She is now retired and, currently living in Calhoun, Georgia, where she has been a lifelong resident.

Intriguing Escapade at Swim Camp

Written by: Sherry Walraven

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

