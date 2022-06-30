"The Money Room" Comes to Orange County, California
This VIP exclusive event is for those who want powerful deep subconscious mindset work, transforming your relationship to your value and worth, as well as learning how to get media attention and use audio and video for your brand.
Cappi Pidwell with Kelly Bennett began working together as they realized they could help more women (and men) with their mindset, PR, and media and, along with their brilliant marketing partners, help their members get very powerful results.
Awakened Women's Network to Host a Powerful and Exclusive LIVE Event on July 23rd from 12:30 to 5 PM (PST)
This VIP exclusive event is for those who want powerful deep subconscious mindset work, transforming your relationship to your value and worth, as well as learning how to get media attention and use audio and video for your brand. In this powerful LIVE program, three top experts in their field will show you how to get rapid results for your brand and your business.
The event will be combining subconscious session and mindset mastery to unlock your money mindset, which will help let go of your money fears and leave with your new Money Blueprint taught by Cappi Pidwell, a National Speaker, Author, and leading expert in Human Behavior as a Master of NLP and Advanced Hypnotherapy.
Along with a powerful subconscious session, the event will feature Kelly Bennett, a 20-year award-winning journalist, and publicist on how to be media-ready, how to get media coverage, and how a press release can help your brand get the awareness needed for more sales and clients.
The event will be at Audio Newborn Productions, where CEO and Founder Vaughn Fahie, also known as The Voice Brander, will teach attendees about creating audiobooks, podcasting, and using audio and video in their businesses for maximum exposure.
The exclusive live event is only intended for thirty (30) VIP participants. AWN is encouraging everyone to reserve seats as it will be sold out. Details for registration can be accessed here https://www.awakenedwomensnetwork.com/money-room.
"We are excited to share this very powerful platform that incorporates experiential live events," said Cappi Pidwell, Founder and President of AWN. "After years of going from network event to networking event, I found that not one place had it all - so now AWN offers monthly coaching, networking, and rapid results to empower people right away, giving them growth for their business and income."
Pidwell created the network after helping people with their mindset to get amazing outcomes in their life and business and wanted to help more entrepreneurs. After working with Kelly Bennett, an award-winning journalist and PR professional, Pidwell enlisted Bennett as Vice President of AWN to help those with their Public Relations and Media needs. Together they realized they could help more women (and men) with their mindset, PR, and media and, along with their brilliant marketing partners, help their members get very powerful results.
Members receive a monthly coaching/training program, including monthly zoom network nights, monthly zoom group coaching calls, and quarterly LIVE events, for an opportunity for those ready to achieve real results to be connected to a network of empowering individuals. Those who are interested in a low investment membership to Awakened Women's Network can visit https://www.awakenedwomensnetwork.com.
About Awakened Women's Network
Awakened Women's Network (AWN) focuses on mindset mastery, marketing, and PR for those who want massive results in their business and personal life. AWN provides an all-in-one coaching/training and networking platform with monthly zoom network nights, monthly zoom group coaching calls, and online and in-person conferences.
