LiquidPlanner is a Leader in the 2022 SoftwareReviews PPM Data Quadrant Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Planning Intelligence Company, announced that it has been recognized as a gold medalist in the 2022 PPM Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment to the respective providers.
LiquidPlanner takes a next-generation approach to project and portfolio planning using a predictive scheduling engine that forecasts when work will be done and dynamically adapts to change. Unlike most other project management software, LiquidPlanner automates manual updates to project schedules and helps project managers control execution and risk in real time.
SoftwareReviews named LiquidPlanner a leader as it received a 9.1 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from users. Customer satisfaction, organizational success, and product value were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with LiquidPlanner, resulting in a 97% Plan to Renew reported by their users. LiquidPlanner also secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing product features including:
· Project Portfolio Management
· Resource and Workflow and Management
· Intelligent Analytics and Reporting
LiquidPlanner also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +98 receiving high scores around strategy and innovation, product experience, and service experience. Additional Emotional Footprint Metrics in which LiquidPlanner ranked highly include:
· Continuous Product Improvement
· Saves Time
· Helps Customers Innovate
The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner takes a next-generation approach to project and portfolio planning using a predictive scheduling engine that forecasts when work will be done and dynamically adapts to change. Unlike most other project management software, LiquidPlanner automates manual updates to project schedules and helps project managers control execution and risk in real time.
SoftwareReviews named LiquidPlanner a leader as it received a 9.1 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from users. Customer satisfaction, organizational success, and product value were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with LiquidPlanner, resulting in a 97% Plan to Renew reported by their users. LiquidPlanner also secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing product features including:
· Project Portfolio Management
· Resource and Workflow and Management
· Intelligent Analytics and Reporting
LiquidPlanner also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +98 receiving high scores around strategy and innovation, product experience, and service experience. Additional Emotional Footprint Metrics in which LiquidPlanner ranked highly include:
· Continuous Product Improvement
· Saves Time
· Helps Customers Innovate
The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+ 1-888-881-2561
email us here