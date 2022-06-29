Chip sealing schedule revised to avoid roads near Yellowstone following floods; Lovell, Riverton, Hudson, South Pass are new emphasis areas

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to continue its summer work on WY37 northeast of Lovell beginning July 11.

About 6 miles of chip sealing are scheduled on WY37 (mileposts 3-9) between July 11-13.

The crew's revised summer schedule has the chip sealing operation moving to the south half of WYDOT District 5 and WY136 east of Riverton on July 18. Between July 18-25, 24.75 miles of WY136 (mileposts 31.50 to 6.75) will be chip sealed.

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed. Chip sealing is one of the most cost effective ways of extending the life of our highways in Wyoming."

Chip sealing is tentatively scheduled through the Town of Hudson on WY789 on July 26, with chip sealing scheduled on WY28 over South Pass (mileposts 59.65 to 67.88) and the old highway near the South Pass Highway Camp between July 27-August 2.

“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Erickson said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

