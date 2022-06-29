Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,464 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, HHSC Launch One-Stop Website To Connect Texans With Family Resources, Health Care Services

TEXAS, June 29 - June 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is launching a new website to serve as a comprehensive resource for Texas families, including expectant mothers, new parents, and families at all stages of life. FamilyResources.texas.gov is now available as a one-stop source of information from Texas state agencies on the Alternatives to Abortion program, pregnancy care, adoption services, health insurance, parenting classes, food benefits, child support, child care, and financial assistance.

“The State of Texas will continue providing care and assistance to women and families as they seek support during this important time in their lives,” said Governor Abbott. “Everyone should feel supported when caring for their loved ones and growing families. Texas’ new Family Resources website will connect people with a range of services that are easy to access and available to all Texans. Whether it's help with day-to-day needs or providing mental health resources, we continue working together to create a bright future for all Texas families.”

"By providing this resource, we’re making it easier for families throughout Texas to connect with assistance to a wide range of services and supports offered by state agencies including pregnancy help, parenting tips, food benefits, adoption information and much more,” said HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young.

The newly launched website is available to connect Texans with state agency programs, many of which offer free or low-cost support services. In addition programs such as HHSC's Healthy Texas Women, services offered by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and the Office of the Attorney General are accessible on the new Family Resources website. 

Visit FamilyResources.texas.gov to learn more.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, HHSC Launch One-Stop Website To Connect Texans With Family Resources, Health Care Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.