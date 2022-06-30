Documentary to Launch Frenchy Cannoli Foundation
Foundation launches with documentary film screening to raise money for cannabis appellation application from California’s Lost Coast Farmers’ Guild
The way we treat that plant, the way we work with it, will define the future.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and cannabis activist KIMBERLY HOOKS, widow of famed activist Frenchy Cannoli, today announced the launch of the Frenchy Cannoli Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to furthering the pursuit of the initiatives about which her husband was so passionate. To mark the Foundation’s launch, a documentary film directed by Jake Remington, produced by Collabo NYC and Traditions Consulting Inc., premieres July 10 at San Francisco’s Marina Theater. A portion of the proceeds will support the Origins Council’s effort to help the Lost Coast Farmers’ Guild in their quest to participate in California’s new Cannabis Appellation application process.
— Frenchy Cannoli
“The intention of the film is to highlight the ethos of sustainable farming and dedication to quality sun-grown cannabis shared by Frenchy and his farmers,” Remington says. “During filming, California’s cannabis industry experienced waves of change that negatively affected and threatened the livelihood of the small farmers Frenchy worked with. This maelstrom of bureaucracy and hypocrisy forms the context of the film in which Frenchy and the farmers' fight for quality — and survival — intensified,” Remington adds. “Unfortunately, the mistreatment of small cannabis farmers is still happening today, and, with the release of this documentary, we hope to bring awareness and change to the situation.”
To that end, 20% of proceeds from all screenings of the film both in theaters and eventually online will be donated to the Origins Council, a nonprofit advocacy association that serves 900 licensed small and independent cannabis businesses in six legacy-producing counties throughout California. Origins Council in turn will use the money to support their project with the Lost Coast Farmers’ Guild of Humboldt County to research and develop the Guild's petition to establish one of the first legally recognized cannabis appellations in the world.
“We are grateful to the Frenchy Cannoli Foundation for being so forward-thinking in making this donation,” says GENINE COLEMAN, executive director of the Origins Council. “Frenchy was a well-beloved leader of our community, and his legacy continues with the important work of honoring and protecting legacy cannabis farming.”
Frenchy Dreams screens on Sunday, July 10, at 2 pm at the Marina Theater
2149 Chestnut St., San Francisco. Doors open at 1:30 pm and the film’s screening will be followed by a producer's Q&A with Kimberly Hooks, and some of the farmers featured in the film. For tickets, contact: info@frenchycannoli.com
About Jake Remington
Jake Remington is co-founder of (collabo!), an international creative house that has been evolving since 2011 with roots in NYC and partners throughout the USA, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. They have captured and created live concerts and festivals, events, campaigns, social media content, documentaries, and films within the underground, independent, and brand worlds. Learn more: collabonyc.com
About The Frenchy Cannoli Foundation
Founded in 2022 to honor Frenchy's legacy of open-source education and promote projects to support the small regenerative farmers of the Emerald Triangle, the Frenchy Cannoli Foundation pursues the initiatives Frenchy was so passionate about during his life. In addition to this film, the Foundation will support his book on the history of cannabis concentrates currently being edited and the second iteration of his scientific investigation with High North Labs in Canada is in development. The Foundation is also in the process of organizing the inaugural Frenchy Fest for summer 2023 in Humboldt to celebrate Frenchy's life and empower the community he loved. Learn more: frenchycannoli.com
ABOUT THE ORIGINS COUNCIL
Origins Council was founded in 2019 as a California 501c4 nonprofit education, research, and policy advocacy organization, dedicated to sustainable rural economic development within historic cannabis-producing regions. Origins Council currently represents nearly 900 members through its partnership with Trinity County Agriculture Alliance, Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Sonoma County Growers Alliance, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and Big Sur Farmers Association. Learn more at originscouncil.org.
Sponsors of the event include Nasha Extracts, The Press Club, Meadow, Ayna Kollective, Clark Hill, Kiva Confections, 3 is 4, Papa & Barkley, Solful, Feeling Frosty, Heritage Mendocino, Chemistry, PAX, and Girls in Green 710.
Any businesses or individuals wishing to sponsor this important event should contact Kimberly Hooks at Kimberly@frenchycannoli.com
