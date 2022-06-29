Sen. Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Local Government Bill into Law

Senator Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Local Government Bill into Law

Jefferson City — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, applauds the governor for signing House Bill 1606 into law. The legislation makes several changes to state law regarding local and county governments, and it includes several measures sponsored by Sen. Crawford.

It includes language from Senate Bill 655, sponsored by Sen. Crawford, giving counties the option of providing coverage for public safety personnel in the Local Government Employees’ Retirement System. The omnibus measure signed by the governor also includes elements of Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 1088 offering county salary commissions more flexibility when it comes to setting the salaries of public administrators. It includes aspects of Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 1128, which grants all non-charter counties the ability to authorize a pay raise for county coroners. House Bill 1606 also includes language from Senate Bill 1144. This measure allows a county collector to hold an auction for lands with delinquent property taxes through electronic media at the same time as the auction is held in-person. Finally, the bill signed by the governor includes language from Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 1191. This legislation changes the date by which non-charter counties are required to prepare and publish their financial data to match industry standards for reporting.

“I applaud the governor for signing HB 1606 into law,” said Sen. Crawford. “This legislation includes numerous good government measures designed to give our local and state governments more flexibility when it comes to serving the citizens of our state. I am thankful for all of my colleagues who worked on this bill, and I am hopeful it will make a positive difference in the lives of every Missourian.”

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/Crawford.