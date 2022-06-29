Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in Switch, Inc.

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by Switch's Possible False/Misleading Statements Concerning a Proposed Merger

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lawsuit, styled Denise Redfield v. Switch, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:22-cv-05518), was recently filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York against Switch for violations of the Securities Act of 1934 in relation to a proxy statement regarding the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Switch for $34.25 per share by DigitalBridge Group, Inc., through DigitalBridge Partners II. According to this Complaint, Switch failed to make critical disclosures concerning, among other things, financial projections and data analysis material to the acquisition, which caused the proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and disseminated to Switch’s stockholders to be false or misleading.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of Switch, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWCH) against certain of its officers and directors relating to the allegations set forth in the lawsuit.

