Arrest made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Fourth District.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

 

  • At approximately 12:30 pm, in the 5100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

CCN: 22-091-637

 

  • At approximately 2:45 pm, in the 4800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

CCN: 22-091-620

 

On Monday, June 27, 2022 43-year-old Charles Perry, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

###

