PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc. and AZ Servizi Generali SRL Enter into Partnership
PYROCHILL Solutions has announced its long anticipated move into the European marketplace spearheaded by AZ Servizi Generali SRL Italy.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc. board of directors, AZ Servizi Generali SRL , has been awarded co-manufacturing and distribution rights to all PYROCHILL related products throughout the European Union.
PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc. is the developer of PYROCHILL, a non toxic, non-corrosive, biodegradable, fire inhibitor.
When mixed and used as directed, all PYROCHILL treated materials will never combust into flames. PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc. strives to be a company that delivers innovation, fire technologies, forestry management and innovative fire safety products to the general public, U.S. Forestry Services, National Parks and Wildlife, the D.O.D.,state and local governments (Fire Departments, Police Department, Airports, Harbor Masters, and Wildfire Management Co.’s). The future goal of the company is to be able to assist with the creation of formulations of various types of fire inhibitors to suit manufacturers and builders needs.
Carl Burton, Director of Sales and Marketing for PYROCHILL Solutions says, “Throughout the years, we have had numerous requests to establish ourselves in the European Market and quite frankly we wanted to make sure that we could find the best partner capable of sustaining our growth and expansion. We are truly excited about our partnership with AZ Servizi Generali and know that they are true leaders in their field.”
AZ Servizi Generali SRL is made up of three different business branches able to satisfy the majority of companies and public bodies that encapsulate the same goals as PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc. Also, thanks to the sales network present throughout the national as well as the European community, AZ Servizi Generali offers a full range of services and high quality products at competitive market prices. “Partnering with PYROCHILL Solutions now makes the sole aim of AZ Servizi to find the most accurate and effective PYROCHILL solutions for manufacturers and builders,” says Alessandro Zuin, AZ Servizi’s General Manager.
Pyrochill Solutions, Inc. is a Colorado based corporation and is the creator of PYROCHILL PYROCOIN “PCPC” http://www.pyrochillcoin.com https://birdeye.so/token/6qQnzsoH89TWZirgZS9AJN3NrxS7Y4K7oNt5N93E6QDR
