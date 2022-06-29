Submit Release
Cordell Hull Bridge Closed for Maintenance Work

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 02:45pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County June 29th and 30th during daytime hours for maintenance work following inspections last week.

Two weeks ago, inspectors determined that what appeared to be a crack in the bridge was simply corrosion on one of its steel members. The bridge was deemed safe at its current weight limit of 28 tons and was reopened to traffic last week.

The bridge will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Motorists can utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

