Senator Cierpiot’s Priority Utility Bill Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R–Lee’s Summit, applauds the governor for signing his priority utility legislation into law on June 29.

Senate Bill 745 allows the Public Service Commission to track utilities’ true amount of paid property taxes, among other provisions. Currently, once rates are set, the amount of property tax collected is held stagnant at whatever amount was approved during the last rate case. Meanwhile, taxes can increase in any of the jurisdictions the utility provides services, which can force the utility company to slow its infrastructure investment to pay for the increase in taxes. Senate Bill 745 allows the tracked amount of property taxes to be considered during the next full rate review.

“I deeply appreciate all the hard work that went into this bill and for the governor signing it into law,” Sen. Cierpiot said. “Missourians deserve a safe, reliable and modern power grid, and this legislation is one step in ensuring we have the tools necessary to make that a reality.”

The legislation also creates the Task Force on Distributed Energy Resources and Net Metering, which will conduct hearings and research information related to net metering.

