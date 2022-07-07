Guide for Global eCommerce Brands Details Factors Impacting Consumer Online Spend and How to Adapt and Succeed

Adapt, a Welocalize company, publishes resource to help organizations and marketing teams prepare for peak eCommerce season and optimize conversions.

Supply shortages, rising costs, declining incomes, and dampening demands is putting a dent in eCommerce revenues. In March 2022, only a quarter of retail sales came from online purchases. This is a steady decline from the peak in February 2021. Consumers bought fewer goods across all channels, which equals 21.8% less than a year earlier.As consumers cut back on spending due to reduced disposable income, they are less inclined to click on online ads. The results: lower click-through rates (CTRs), brand searches, site traffic, and sales. So, what can global eCommerce brands do?To help organizations and their marketing teams understand the factors impacting eCommerce brands and how they can react and succeed in current market conditions, Adapt, a Welocalize company , has produced a complimentary resource, " Global Issues: The Threats Affecting eCommerce. Key insights and takeaways from the guide include:- Overview of economic and political issues impacting global eCommerce and likely consumer reactions to such factors.- How to reposition your current messaging to make sure it resonates with key audiences.- Best practices for grouping audiences by consumer segments based on likely behavior.- The foundations for planning a successful strategy for peak eCommerce season.- Plus, Adapt's premier eCommerce Performance Look Book (AW '22), which summarizes the five digital marketing trends eCommerce brands need to pay most attention to in the second half of 2022."With consumer price sensitivity heightened, the eCommerce space is becoming increasingly competitive—margins and profitability will undoubtedly be squeezed. But there is opportunity in adversity. And a competitive edge can be found in continuing to invest in brand while others pull back from a difficult market, comments Nicholas Crane, Shopping Lead at Adapt, a Welocalize company. "We have an international team of localization, marketing, and language technology experts who work closely with our clients to develop and implement effective global eCommerce strategies during any market climate."