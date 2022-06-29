Submit Release
Bridge Replacement Project Planned on Dellville Road (Route 2002) in Perry County

06/29/2022

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Perry County is scheduled to replace a bridge on Dellville Road (Route 2002) in Wheatfield Township. The bridge spans a tributary to Shermans Creek between Roseglen Road and Pine Hill Road.

Work is expected to begin Monday, July 11, and be completed by Friday, August 19, weather permitting. The bridge will be closed. A detour will be in place using Route 274.


Motorists should be alert and watch for construction signs as they approach the work area.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


