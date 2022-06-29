Court News ...

Limited Technical Failure of the E-Filing System



Due to a system-wide network outage, the South Carolina Judicial Branch has announced a Technical Failure of the E-Filing System for June 28, 2022, in accordance with Section 9(b) of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines. This Technical Failure affects all E-Filings. E-Filers may utilize the provisions of Section 9(d) or (e) of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines to submit filings or serve documents through available alternative procedures with respect to any document that was required to be filed or served on June 28, 2022.