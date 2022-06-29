W. A. Spencer Morris Named President of the Allen Morris Company
W. Allen Morris will retain title as Chairman & CEO
During my leadership, I look forward to building on the Company’s rich tradition of many ‘firsts’ over its 64 years while continuing to evolve the business to meet today’s marketplace needs.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allen Morris Company (AMCO), one of the largest diversified real estate firms in the southeast, has named W.A. Spencer Morris, President. Morris was most recently Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for the organization.

Morris has been an integral part in furthering AMCO’s investment management division, along with its development business, and opening new lines of business such as AMS Hospitality.
In his new role, he will oversee AMCO’s investment portfolio, now surpassing $1.5 billion, projects under construction and $2.5 billion in new pipeline development opportunities. Morris will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of AMCO and AMS Hospitality.
“Spencer (Morris) has proven that he can successfully engage with every division of our enterprise,” said W. Allen Morris, Chairman & CEO of the Allen Morris Company. “We are in a significant stage of growth at AMCO, and I am very much looking forward to working with Spencer in his new role.”
The multi-faceted Allen Morris Company has several projects throughout Atlanta, Central Florida and South Florida, and is currently looking at new opportunities throughout the Southeast.
“Having grown up watching my grandfather and father run the Allen Morris Company – it is with great pride that I will serve in this role,” said W.A. Spencer Morris. “During my leadership, I look forward to building on the Company’s rich tradition of many ‘firsts’ over its 64 years while continuing to evolve the business to meet today’s marketplace needs.”
Spencer Morris was previously with The Related Group, where he served as Development Associate of the 58-story, 1.3 million square foot SLS LUX-Brickell hotel and condominium as well as other projects.
Morris received his Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Arts from Boston University.
For more information on the Allen Morris Company, please visit www.allenmorris.com
About Allen Morris Company:
Allen Morris Company is one of the largest real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., completing their 85th development project and specializing in office buildings, multi-family residential, hotels, mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage, and property management. With offices in Miami and Atlanta, the Allen Morris Company has served its business and investment clients for 64 years. For more information, please visit www.allenmorris.com, or follow us on Instagram at @allenmorrisco.

