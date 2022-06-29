Submit Release
Internet Safety Tips & Resources

June 29, 2022

June is Internet Safety Month!

Whether you are a parent, educator, or child-serving professional, understanding the risks and harms of internet use is critical to keep kids safe. The Utah Attorney General Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force is paving the way to educate the public about how to prevent online child exploitation before it happens.

If you are looking for ways to start the conversation about internet safety with your own child or want to learn about ways to keep kids safe online, visit https://www.icactaskforce.org/ or check out the .PDFs below to learn more.

